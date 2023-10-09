NZ vs NED | Twitter reacts as clinical Kiwis breeze past underwhelming Dutch by 99 runs
Mitchell Santner with the match ball after his five-wicket haul|
ICC
New Zealand hardly broke a sweat in their encounter against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday to solidify their place at the top of the table. Fifties from Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, and Tom Latham helped set a target of 323 before Mitchell Santner's five-for wrapped up the Dutch for 223.
The Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first but could not make most of the coin flip as the opposition stroked their way to 63 runs in the powerplay without any damage despite starting off with three maidens. Devon Conway fell soon for 32, only for Rachin Ravindra to inflict further damage on the Orange Army with a run-ball 51 while Will Young accumulated 70 runs off 80 balls. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham gave the side further impetus with scores of 48 and 53 while striking at 100-plus while Mitchell Santner provided the team the final flourish with an unbeaten cameo of 36 runs off just 17 balls, featuring three boundaries and two maximums. All of Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, and Roelef van der Werme scalped two wickets each but with economy rates of over six.
Set 323 to chase, Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd failed to get going and had their team reeling at 43/2 by the end of the 11th over. Bas de Leede failed to replicate the previous match's heroics with the bat, falling victim to a brilliant catch on the boundary ropes by Trent Boult, at which point matters looked all but sealed. Colin Ackermann restricted the NRR hit for the Dutch with a classy 69 off 73 balls while Scott Edwards and Sybrand Engelbracht contributed 30 and 29 respectively. In the end, the Netherlands were bowled over for 223 in the 47th over with Mitchell Santner taking the match ball-home with figures of 5/59, well aided by three scalps from Matt Henry and two for Ravindra respectively.
Kiwis coming for the semis
Ee #NewZealand malli semifinals varaki vacchi.... chi chi atla em jaragadhu le.#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nA1HoGjGPt— Nitin (@Nithinramagiri) October 9, 2023
Scientist
Two in two for New Zealand, the next two in Chennai and unlike others they have the team for the surface. Local boy Mitchell Santner would be even more lethal there. An underrated scientist in white ball cricket.#NZvsNED #NEDvsNZ #WorldCup2023— Akash kulkarni (@Dragan_geming) October 9, 2023
On top!
New Zealand beats Netherlands & are at the top of the table.— Akshat Goyal (@AkshatG63316497) October 9, 2023
Domination of Kiwis in the World Cup🖤#NZvsNED#ODIWorldCup2023#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/X1K5huosMh
Congrats
Congratulations to New Zealand on their impressive victory against Netherlands in the sixth match of the Cricket World Cup 2023! 🏏🎉 They dominated the game, winning by a massive 99 runs. Well played, New Zealand! #CricketWorldCup2023 #NZvsNED— Kashif Awan (@awanKashifAwan) October 9, 2023
Back to back wins!
Newzealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs.— Cric Krishna (@Krishnak0109) October 9, 2023
Newzealand winning their back to back matches .#NZvsNED #CWC2023
Top of the table!
New Zealand consolidate their top position in the #CWC23 points table with another win 🎉 pic.twitter.com/f76qeodMky— jahanzaib (@jahanza72340151) October 9, 2023
Brilliant
New Zealand won by 99 runs 👏— Leo Bukhari (@BukhariLeo14) October 9, 2023
Santner becomes man of the match for his brilliant fifer 👏🙌#NZvNED #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ru8tb9Z4Xe
1st ever
Mitch Santner, the first spinner to take a five-wicket haul for— S A K U 👑 (@sakunrasanja) October 9, 2023
New Zealand at the men's ODI World Cup! 🖤#NZvNED #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/6gUeENUGFO
Domination
New Zealand dominates once again! 🇳🇿 Securing their second victory, they triumphed over Netherlands with an impressive 99-run win.— Muhammad Areeb Uddin Sheikh. #AreebCricketWorld (@areeb_7official) October 9, 2023
🔥 Mitchell Santner showcased brilliance with 5/59, while Colin Ackermann's 69 was the only highlight for Netherlands. #NZvNED #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/uY0nhJajxT
Unreal
Top of the Points Table - New Zealand.— Babar Azam ♥️ King 👑 (@FKhantajik68533) October 9, 2023
Most runs - Devon Conway.
Most wickets - Mitchell Santner.
Domination by Kiwis 👏🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wjPcKynMwq