NZ vs NED | Twitter reacts as clinical Kiwis breeze past underwhelming Dutch by 99 runs

Mitchell Santner with the match ball after his five-wicket haul

New Zealand hardly broke a sweat in their encounter against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday to solidify their place at the top of the table. Fifties from Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, and Tom Latham helped set a target of 323 before Mitchell Santner's five-for wrapped up the Dutch for 223.

The Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first but could not make most of the coin flip as the opposition stroked their way to 63 runs in the powerplay without any damage despite starting off with three maidens. Devon Conway fell soon for 32, only for Rachin Ravindra to inflict further damage on the Orange Army with a run-ball 51 while Will Young accumulated 70 runs off 80 balls. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham gave the side further impetus with scores of 48 and 53 while striking at 100-plus while Mitchell Santner provided the team the final flourish with an unbeaten cameo of 36 runs off just 17 balls, featuring three boundaries and two maximums. All of Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, and Roelef van der Werme scalped two wickets each but with economy rates of over six.

Set 323 to chase, Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd failed to get going and had their team reeling at 43/2 by the end of the 11th over. Bas de Leede failed to replicate the previous match's heroics with the bat, falling victim to a brilliant catch on the boundary ropes by Trent Boult, at which point matters looked all but sealed. Colin Ackermann restricted the NRR hit for the Dutch with a classy 69 off 73 balls while Scott Edwards and Sybrand Engelbracht contributed 30 and 29 respectively. In the end, the Netherlands were bowled over for 223 in the 47th over with Mitchell Santner taking the match ball-home with figures of 5/59, well aided by three scalps from Matt Henry and two for Ravindra respectively.

