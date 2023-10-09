NZ vs NED | Twitter reacts as clinical Kiwis breeze past underwhelming Dutch by 99 runs

The Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first but could not make most of the coin flip as the opposition stroked their way to 63 runs in the powerplay without any damage despite starting off with three maidens. Devon Conway fell soon for 32, only for Rachin Ravindra to inflict further damage on the Orange Army with a run-ball 51 while Will Young accumulated 70 runs off 80 balls. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham gave the side further impetus with scores of 48 and 53 while striking at 100-plus while Mitchell Santner provided the team the final flourish with an unbeaten cameo of 36 runs off just 17 balls, featuring three boundaries and two maximums. All of Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, and Roelef van der Werme scalped two wickets each but with economy rates of over six.