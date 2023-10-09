NZ vs NED | Twitter reacts as van Meerken thanks Daryl Mitchell for destroying stumps and not him
In cricket, moments of true sportsmanship often lead to a flurry of reactions, and the recent showdown between New Zealand and the Netherlands was no exception. As Daryl Mitchell smashed the ball back at van Meerken, the latter thanked him after seeing the result on the non striker’s stumps.
In the sixth World Cup clash between New Zealand and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Dutch won the toss and elected to bowl first. Despite starting by conceding three maiden overs, the Kiwis managed to put up a 67-run opening partnership before Roelof van der Merwe sent Devon Conway packing. The Netherlands kept taking wickets at regular intervals to keep the score under control but there was still Daryl Mitchell to deal with. His brutal hitting was on full display and it culminated in the 37th over as it was even acknowledged by the bowler.
On the second ball of the over, van Meerken bowled a full delivery at the Kiwi, who could not resist having a pop as it was right in his slot. Mitchell middled the ball to perfection and hit it right back from where it had come. The ball missed the bowler and headed straight at the stumps where it had enough venom behind it to uproot one of the stumps. Van Meerken responded to this in the best way possible. He turned around to face the batter - folded his hands and bowed down with a smile on his face. Mitchell appeared to be in a state of disappointment only to see the bowlers reaction and churn out a smile himself.
Twitter poured down with a flow of reactions to this incident and the hearty exchange of smiles between the Kiwi and the Dutch player.
Bow down Mitchell
October 9, 2023
Thank you
“Thank you very much for hitting it on stumps and not spoiling my economy Mitchel” 👀— Hammer and Gavel (@hammer_gavel) October 9, 2023
Fun moments from Meekeren #NZvNED #WC2023 pic.twitter.com/gtp2bJw8hE
Namaste
That Namaste by van Meekeren 🙏#NED #NZvsNED #WorldCup2023— gary o'neil enthusiast (@karthik_jammy_) October 9, 2023
Criminaly underated
#NZvsNED— 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓾𝓵 🏏 (@rahul_vnr32) October 9, 2023
Daryl Mitchell is criminaly an underrated player in odi's
Interesting
“Daryl Mitchell has done the typical thing of coming at a typical number” ye kiya commentary hai ????— PCT meme | Bully 🐂 (@PctMeme) October 9, 2023
Love watching him
Daryl Mitchell is such a fucking boss. I love watching him bat. #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/kB7Lgf9cxH— dizzy dover 👀🖊️📖 (@dizzydover) October 9, 2023
True
If Daryl Mitchell hits it straight, then it's more likely to clear the ropes. His technique is so good when it comes to lofting it down the ground vs. pace & spin.— Jeet Vachharajani🏏 (@Jeetv27) October 9, 2023
These aren't full-blooded hits, but a lovely combination of timing & power.
Smashing it like a boss
There's nothing better than Daryl Mitchell stepping out and smashing it 🤤— ⚡ (@Visharad_KW22) October 9, 2023
Correct
Daryl Mitchell is one of the most aesthetically pleasing players to watch, some boy— . (@RJones1905) October 9, 2023
Yes actually
Daryl Mitchell reminds me of grant Elliott— 😕 (@Karthik0522) October 9, 2023