BAN VS ENG | Twitter reacts as Dawid Malan and Reece Topley earn England first win in 2023 World Cup
England secured their first victory in the 2023 World Cup, defeating Bangladesh by a margin of 137 runs with the stellar performances by Dawid Malan (140) and Reece Topley (4/43). The England team demonstrated an all-round performace and put to bed any questions resulting for the New Zealand defeat.
Having won the toss, Bangladesh opted to bowl first and faced a challenging powerplay as England's opening pair of Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow established a formidable 115-run partnership for the first wicket. This was followed by a resilient 151-run partnership between Joe Root and Malan, propelling England to a commanding score of 279/2 in just 38 overs with the latter bringing up his maiden World Cup ton. Despite the strong start, England's middle order struggled to maintain the momentum, largely due to excellent bowling performances by Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan, who picked up three and four wickets respectively. As a result, England could only manage to add 66 runs while losing 7 wickets in the final 11 overs, finishing their innings with a total of 364/9.
However, Bangladesh's chase got off to a rocky start as they lost four crucial wickets, including those of Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, for a mere 49 runs within the first powerplay. Subsequently, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the ship with a solid 72-run partnership, with the former scoring a 66-ball 76.Reaching his half-century, the wicketkeeper-batsman exited the field while Reece Topley's exceptional bowling performance of 4 wickets for 43 runs, proved to be a game-changer. Unfortunately, Towhid Hridoy's commendable 39 runs weren't sufficient to bolster Bangladesh's innings, as they eventually found themselves all out for 137 runs in 48.2 overs, sealing England's victory by 137 runs.
