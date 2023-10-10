BAN VS ENG | Twitter reacts as Dawid Malan and Reece Topley earn England first win in 2023 World Cup

Having won the toss, Bangladesh opted to bowl first and faced a challenging powerplay as England's opening pair of Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow established a formidable 115-run partnership for the first wicket. This was followed by a resilient 151-run partnership between Joe Root and Malan, propelling England to a commanding score of 279/2 in just 38 overs with the latter bringing up his maiden World Cup ton. Despite the strong start, England's middle order struggled to maintain the momentum, largely due to excellent bowling performances by Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan, who picked up three and four wickets respectively. As a result, England could only manage to add 66 runs while losing 7 wickets in the final 11 overs, finishing their innings with a total of 364/9.