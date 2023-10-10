BAN VS ENG | Twitter reacts as Root's very late pull away leaves Mustafizur needing medical assistance

At the first ball of the 23rd over, Mustafizur had regained his pace and was back in action, but he encountered an unexpected challenge when Root exited his stance at the very last moment. This sudden move disrupted Mustafizur's run-up, causing him to tumble to the ground. Fortunately, he avoided a twisted ankle, but he remained down momentarily. The physio attended to him, focusing on his heavily strapped left knee. Fortunately, Mustafizur recovered and resumed his bowling, relieving concerns about his condition.