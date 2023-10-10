More Options

BAN VS ENG | Twitter reacts as Root's very late pull away leaves Mustafizur needing medical assistance

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Batsmen often pull away from their stance when disturbances near the sight screen occur and it is a very common occurrence. However, during a World Cup match between Bangladesh and England, a late pull away by Joe Root resulted in Mustafizur Rahman, who had a tumble on the pitch, needing assistance.

Bangladesh's decision to bowl first did not yield quick wickets against the England openers as Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan managed to accumulate runs steadily, keeping the scoreboard ticking during the powerplay, reaching a total of 60 for no loss. It was only in the eighteenth over that Bairstow departed after a century-run partnership with Malan. Subsequently, Joe Root joined Malan at the crease for England after which Joe Root's last minute pull away happened to almost jerk Mustafizur. 

At the first ball of the 23rd over, Mustafizur had regained his pace and was back in action, but he encountered an unexpected challenge when Root exited his stance at the very last moment. This sudden move disrupted Mustafizur's run-up, causing him to tumble to the ground. Fortunately, he avoided a twisted ankle, but he remained down momentarily. The physio attended to him, focusing on his heavily strapped left knee. Fortunately, Mustafizur recovered and resumed his bowling, relieving concerns about his condition.

Twitter went on to discuss this incident with different kinds of reactions. 

That was too late from Joe Root!

He almost lost his balance!

Good God!

Joe Root!

That was a late pull out from Root!

Yeah! It almost hurt the bowler!

No not really!

Not a better idea to hurt someone!

He was about to deliver the ball!

Abeyy yaar! xD xD

