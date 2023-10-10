BAN VS ENG | Twitter reacts as Root's very late pull away leaves Mustafizur needing medical assistance
Batsmen often pull away from their stance when disturbances near the sight screen occur and it is a very common occurrence. However, during a World Cup match between Bangladesh and England, a late pull away by Joe Root resulted in Mustafizur Rahman, who had a tumble on the pitch, needing assistance.
Bangladesh's decision to bowl first did not yield quick wickets against the England openers as Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan managed to accumulate runs steadily, keeping the scoreboard ticking during the powerplay, reaching a total of 60 for no loss. It was only in the eighteenth over that Bairstow departed after a century-run partnership with Malan. Subsequently, Joe Root joined Malan at the crease for England after which Joe Root's last minute pull away happened to almost jerk Mustafizur.
At the first ball of the 23rd over, Mustafizur had regained his pace and was back in action, but he encountered an unexpected challenge when Root exited his stance at the very last moment. This sudden move disrupted Mustafizur's run-up, causing him to tumble to the ground. Fortunately, he avoided a twisted ankle, but he remained down momentarily. The physio attended to him, focusing on his heavily strapped left knee. Fortunately, Mustafizur recovered and resumed his bowling, relieving concerns about his condition.
Twitter went on to discuss this incident with different kinds of reactions.
Mustafizur Rahman gets injured in Dharamsala! His World Cup could be over 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ #CWC23 #WorldCup2023 #engvsban pic.twitter.com/ouBPK2bLF0— Zaryab Khan (@ZaryabMmd) October 10, 2023
Fizz at fault. Root looked up and mustafizur was already about to deliver the ball. Thankfully not a serious injury— Sanket D. Patil (@sankulyaa) October 10, 2023
To Whom Mustafizur is bowling.? 😂#ENGvsBAN #CWC2023 #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/6aQ0CjhrLV— 😎 (@_RPR1) October 10, 2023
mustafizur bowling running finish pandra time la root stop panitan. Adhunala keela vilundhutan mustafizur..— ℳя. வில்லங்கம் ✇ (@Vineethian) October 10, 2023
Sorry but you can’t be pulling out that late. Poor from Root and this might be pretty damaging for Mustafizur and Bangladesh #BANvsENG #CWC23— UM (@iU_M95) October 10, 2023
Mustafizur is injured????? #ENGvsBAN this ground really sucks ig— -_- (@zoeydiaryy) October 10, 2023
Thats not looking good.. Mustafizur.. Root should have done better..— Seeker (@SeekerJug) October 10, 2023
Ala padipoyav entra mustafizur😭😭🥲🥲— Sastry_Chilakamarthy (@sastry_chvsv) October 10, 2023
Mustafizur daru peeke aya h aaj— Shunsui (@Stantomioka) October 10, 2023