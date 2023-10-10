BAN VS ENG | Twitter reacts to Topley's stunned response to bowling Shakib with unplayable delivery

In the seventh match of the World Cup held in Dharmashala, Bangladesh squared off against England. The Bangladeshi bowlers showcased a dependable performance, managing to restrict England to a total of 364/9 in their allotted 50 overs. This came after an impressive 115-run partnership between Dawid Malan and Bairstow for the first wicket, and a 151-run partnership between Joe Root and Malan for the next one.