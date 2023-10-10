More Options

BAN VS ENG | Twitter reacts to Topley's stunned response to bowling Shakib with unplayable delivery

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Fast bowlers tend to celebrate wickets of great deliveries in the same way - over the top aggression. However, Reece Topley's reaction to his unplayable delivery that dismissed Shakib Al Hasan on Tuesday was one of utter shock as he, himself, seemed to be impressed with the quality of the ball.

In the seventh match of the World Cup held in Dharmashala, Bangladesh squared off against England. The Bangladeshi bowlers showcased a dependable performance, managing to restrict England to a total of 364/9 in their allotted 50 overs. This came after an impressive 115-run partnership between Dawid Malan and Bairstow for the first wicket, and a 151-run partnership between Joe Root and Malan for the next one.

However, Bangladesh faced a challenging start in their chase, losing two quick wickets within just two overs, with the scoreboard reading 14/2. Reece Topley was the man responsible for the damage, and he further delighted cricket enthusiasts with an unplayable delivery that dismissed none other than the Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al Hasan.

On the fourth ball of the fifth over, Topley delivered an angled delivery from over the wicket that left the Tigers' captain utterly clueless, resulting in the ball crashing into the bails. Topley himself was taken aback by the outcome, and his expression clearly conveyed his surprise at the delivery's success.

To add to the drama, it appeared that the unplayable delivery had damaged the bails, leading the umpires to replace them. This captivating moment quickly triggered a flurry of reactions from Twitterati, who marveled at Topley's top-class delivery.

