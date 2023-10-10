BAN VS ENG | Twitter reacts to Topley's stunned response to bowling Shakib with unplayable delivery
Fast bowlers tend to celebrate wickets of great deliveries in the same way - over the top aggression. However, Reece Topley's reaction to his unplayable delivery that dismissed Shakib Al Hasan on Tuesday was one of utter shock as he, himself, seemed to be impressed with the quality of the ball.
In the seventh match of the World Cup held in Dharmashala, Bangladesh squared off against England. The Bangladeshi bowlers showcased a dependable performance, managing to restrict England to a total of 364/9 in their allotted 50 overs. This came after an impressive 115-run partnership between Dawid Malan and Bairstow for the first wicket, and a 151-run partnership between Joe Root and Malan for the next one.
However, Bangladesh faced a challenging start in their chase, losing two quick wickets within just two overs, with the scoreboard reading 14/2. Reece Topley was the man responsible for the damage, and he further delighted cricket enthusiasts with an unplayable delivery that dismissed none other than the Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al Hasan.
On the fourth ball of the fifth over, Topley delivered an angled delivery from over the wicket that left the Tigers' captain utterly clueless, resulting in the ball crashing into the bails. Topley himself was taken aback by the outcome, and his expression clearly conveyed his surprise at the delivery's success.
To add to the drama, it appeared that the unplayable delivery had damaged the bails, leading the umpires to replace them. This captivating moment quickly triggered a flurry of reactions from Twitterati, who marveled at Topley's top-class delivery.
That came out of no where!
October 10, 2023
Brilliant spell!
Shakib gone,so probably the hope for Bangladesh.Topley got his 3rd wicket in the match.Bangladesh is in big trouble now.#BANvsENG #ENGvBAN #CWC2023— Arindam Dey (@ArindamWords) October 10, 2023
What a day for him!
Another wicket for topley he got the big wicket of Shakib 👏#ENGvsBAN pic.twitter.com/rjOa8ygaD7— Leo Bukhari (@BukhariLeo14) October 10, 2023
Class!
Another wicket for topley he got the big wicket of Shakib 👏#ENGvsBAN pic.twitter.com/rjOa8ygaD7— Leo Bukhari (@BukhariLeo14) October 10, 2023
He destroyed top-order!
"🏴 Race Topley on fire! 🔥 Two in two wickets for him - the perfect start for England after their towering score of 364. Bangladesh off to a rocky beginning. 🏏🇧🇩.#ENGvsBAN #Dharmashala #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/dOU7bFrFYT— Usman Shaikh (@shaikhusman_7) October 10, 2023
Hahaha!
Topley making Buttler regret in every way possible for not playing him in the first match— प्रमोद (@pramod_66) October 10, 2023
Is he 7 foot?
Hearing 7 Feet Handsome man from England destroying Bangladesh with new ball spell #Topley— Sai (@akakrcb6) October 10, 2023
May be you guess this better!
How tall is Reece Topley? pic.twitter.com/py8nSVTtbM— Saloni Goswami 💫 (@SaloniGoswami_) October 10, 2023
He is on fire today!
Reece Topley is making sure Moeen Ali wont be picked after this and I am here for it.— TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) October 10, 2023