PAK vs SL | Twitter praises Imam for keeping Pakistan's 'great fielding' record intact with drop of the WC

Despite winning a World Cup and being contenders, Pakistan are always associated with one thing more than anything - fielding gaffes. Imam-ul-Haq joined the infamous list of players messing up fielding when he dropped an absolute sitter off the bat of Kusal Mendis leaving Shaheen Afridi in shock.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka decided to bat first on what appeared to be a flat Hyderabad wicket but were pegged back quickly as Kusal Perera was dismissed as early as the 10th ball by Hasan Ali. As Pathum Nissanka and Mendis negotiated the wicket and started to up the ante, Pakistan were handed a chance to put Sri Lanka in some serious trouble. 

On the fourth ball of the fifth over, with the scorecard reading 23/1, Afridi decided to come over the wicket and bowled a full delivery on off stump. Seeing the width on offer, Mendis could not resist throwing his bat at it but all he could find was the edge of the blade. The ball, ever so slowly, moved towards Imam and seemed destined to end up in his hands. However, in a truly vintage display of Pakistan fielding, Imam somehow could not sort out his hands as the ball bounced his fingers and backwards onto the ground.

Not only were all his teammates stunned by what had happened, the Twitterati took little time to come up with some great reactions to remind him of his great cricketing heritage.

