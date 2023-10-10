PAK vs SL | Twitter praises Imam for keeping Pakistan's 'great fielding' record intact with drop of the WC

On the fourth ball of the fifth over, with the scorecard reading 23/1, Afridi decided to come over the wicket and bowled a full delivery on off stump. Seeing the width on offer, Mendis could not resist throwing his bat at it but all he could find was the edge of the blade. The ball, ever so slowly, moved towards Imam and seemed destined to end up in his hands. However, in a truly vintage display of Pakistan fielding, Imam somehow could not sort out his hands as the ball bounced his fingers and backwards onto the ground.