PAK vs SL | Twitter reacts to Shafique and Rizwan scripting highest WC target chase to see of Sri Lanka

Winning to coin flip, Sri Lanka decided to bat first on a flat Hyderabad wicket and the decision appeared to have backfired when Kusal Perera was dismissed for naught in the second over. However, Kusal Mendis picked it up right from where he had left off against South Africa and found an able deputy in Pathum Nissanka as the duo forged a 102-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 51. The incoming Sadeera Samarawickrama made sure there was no drop off in the run rate as the duo added another 111 runs before Mendis departed for an exceptional 77-ball 122. While Pakistan started picking up wickets at regular intervals, Samarawickrama stayed put at one end to take Sri Lanka over the 300-run mark. He went on to bring up his century as well before departing for 108 off the bowling of Hasan Ali, who finished with figures of 4/71, and ensured Sri Lanka eventually finished with a total of 344.