PAK vs SL | Twitter reacts to Shafique and Rizwan scripting highest WC target chase to see of Sri Lanka
Pakistan managed to secure a secure a six wicket victory against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad chasing a massive target of 345. After centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama got Sri Lanka to an over par score, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan returned the favour for a historic win.
Winning to coin flip, Sri Lanka decided to bat first on a flat Hyderabad wicket and the decision appeared to have backfired when Kusal Perera was dismissed for naught in the second over. However, Kusal Mendis picked it up right from where he had left off against South Africa and found an able deputy in Pathum Nissanka as the duo forged a 102-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 51. The incoming Sadeera Samarawickrama made sure there was no drop off in the run rate as the duo added another 111 runs before Mendis departed for an exceptional 77-ball 122. While Pakistan started picking up wickets at regular intervals, Samarawickrama stayed put at one end to take Sri Lanka over the 300-run mark. He went on to bring up his century as well before departing for 108 off the bowling of Hasan Ali, who finished with figures of 4/71, and ensured Sri Lanka eventually finished with a total of 344.
Needing to chase a record World Cup total to secure a second win, Pakistan got off to the worst possible start as they lost both Imam ul Haq (12) and Babar Azam (10) with the scoreboard reading 37. Pakistan needed a partnership to have a chance in the game and they got it through Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan. The duo combined for a 176-run stand in just 157 balls to put Pakistan in prime position to pull off the chase. While Shafique departed for 113, Rizwan continued piling on the pressure with Saud Shakeel at the other end, bringing the equation down to 74 runs off the last 10 overs. Even though Shakeel was dismissed for 31 off 30, the equation for the match reflected was exactly the same. Rizwan (134*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (22) ensured there was no drama at the end as they sealed a six wicket victory with 10 balls to spare.
