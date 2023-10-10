Twitter laughs at Shaheen Afridi for losing his cool after consecutive boundaries by Kusal Mendis

In the 25th over, Babar Azam decided to throw the ball to his best bowler as Mendis had raced away to 79 off 56 balls. After Samarawickrama rotated the strike on the first ball, Mendis lined up to face the southpaw. The ball turned out to be a gimme as it was short and wide outside off stump and Mendis obliged by cutting it over backward point for a boundary. Afridi, however, was not perturbed by the four and bowled the same delivery again. This time he decided to bowl it a little shorter and the ball went fine of third man, where Nawaz was fielding. Not known for his athleticism, Nawaz still put in a good diving effort but could not come up with the catch as the ball crossed the ropes for a second time in as many balls.