Twitter laughs at Shaheen Afridi for losing his cool after consecutive boundaries by Kusal Mendis
Shaheen Afridi has made a name for himself as one of the most feared bowlers in cricket claiming almost two wickets a game in ODIs. However, in the game against Sri Lanka, the pacer was smoked for back to back boundaries by Kusal Mendis that resulted in the former screaming out in frustration.
Winning the toss, Sri Lanka got off to a shaky start with Kusal Perera departing as early as the second over. But all eyes were on the other Kusal, Mendis, after his blistering 42-ball 76 against South Africa in Sri Lanka’s first game. Afridi got the better of the Sri Lankan star forcing an error in the fifth over but Imam ul Haq’s butter fingers gave the batter another life to play with. And play with it he did. The SL No 3 brought up his fifty in just 40 balls and stepped on the accelerator.
In the 25th over, Babar Azam decided to throw the ball to his best bowler as Mendis had raced away to 79 off 56 balls. After Samarawickrama rotated the strike on the first ball, Mendis lined up to face the southpaw. The ball turned out to be a gimme as it was short and wide outside off stump and Mendis obliged by cutting it over backward point for a boundary. Afridi, however, was not perturbed by the four and bowled the same delivery again. This time he decided to bowl it a little shorter and the ball went fine of third man, where Nawaz was fielding. Not known for his athleticism, Nawaz still put in a good diving effort but could not come up with the catch as the ball crossed the ropes for a second time in as many balls.
Afridi was not a happy man as he turned around and screamed at himself. His misery was compounded on the next ball as Mendis once again found the boundary behind square with the best shot in the three as he timed and placed the ball to perfection.
Twitter noted Afridi’s reaction and poked fun and the pacer for overreacting.
Afridi is digusted!
October 10, 2023
Well played
Well played Kusal Mendis v/s Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Shadab Khan 😅— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) October 10, 2023
Sri lanka all the best for today's match.#PAKvsSL #KusalMendis #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/4CTe9XOyIt
Owned him!
Kusal Mendis owns Shaheen Afridi #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/7lJaudaue0— Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) October 10, 2023
LOL
Kusal Mendis is treating Shaheen Afridi like a club bowler. 🤣— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) October 10, 2023
Rightky so!
JUSTIFYING HIS TALENT …..🔥🔥— the DUGOUT ! (@teams_dream) October 10, 2023
ONE OF THE BEST STRIKING I HAVE EVER SEEN…..🔥🔥🔥
SRILANKA WERE 5-1 AFTER THAT — KUSAL MENDIS CAME / SAW / AND CONCURRED…..🔥🔥
TAKE A BOW CHAMPION…🔥🔥
#PAKvSL #PAKvsSL #CWC2023 #ICCCricketWorldCup #Afridi pic.twitter.com/Yrxov7MiFp
Interesting
ST Jayasuriya hit his fastest Century against Pakistan— Rahul Raj (@x_rahulraj) October 10, 2023
Shahid Afridi hit fastest Century against Sri Lanka
Mendis hit his fastest Century against Pakistan
....
The best!
Kusal Mendis bossing Lumber 1 team Pakistan and lumber 1 bowler Shaheen Afridi again is best thing to watch today. 👍😌#PAKvSL #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/6HRRapoTVU— Riya (@are_yrr_riya) October 10, 2023
Back to back
Babar caught having lunch in the field— Arvind Kumar( ⚛️) (@antar_dwand) October 10, 2023
Mendis back to back 4 4 4 to saheen afridi #Mendis#PAKvSL#BabarAzam #CricketWorldCup #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/hgj7P5LYYD
Danger!
Babar Azam & Shaheen Shah Afridi seeing the assault from Kusal Mendis #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/W3ZFvZh8sT— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) October 10, 2023
Milkha vibes
Everyone :Shaheen afridi 150km/h se fekta hai— 🅰️ J 🌈 (@EHuman0) October 10, 2023
Kusal Mendis : pic.twitter.com/vknQ9IeXuk