Twitter laughs at Shaheen Afridi for losing his cool after consecutive boundaries by Kusal Mendis

Shaheen Afridi has made a name for himself as one of the most feared bowlers in cricket claiming almost two wickets a game in ODIs. However, in the game against Sri Lanka, the pacer was smoked for back to back boundaries by Kusal Mendis that resulted in the former screaming out in frustration.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka got off to a shaky start with Kusal Perera departing as early as the second over. But all eyes were on the other Kusal, Mendis, after his blistering 42-ball 76 against South Africa in Sri Lanka’s first game. Afridi got the better of the Sri Lankan star forcing an error in the fifth over but Imam ul Haq’s butter fingers gave the batter another life to play with. And play with it he did. The SL No 3 brought up his fifty in just 40 balls and stepped on the accelerator. 

In the 25th over, Babar Azam decided to throw the ball to his best bowler as Mendis had raced away to 79 off 56 balls. After Samarawickrama rotated the strike on the first ball, Mendis lined up to face the southpaw. The ball turned out to be a gimme as it was short and wide outside off stump and Mendis obliged by cutting it over backward point for a boundary. Afridi, however, was not perturbed by the four and bowled the same delivery again. This time he decided to bowl it a little shorter and the ball went fine of third man, where Nawaz was fielding. Not known for his athleticism, Nawaz still put in a good diving effort but could not come up with the catch as the ball crossed the ropes for a second time in as many balls. 

Afridi was not a happy man as he turned around and screamed at himself. His misery was compounded on the next ball as Mendis once again found the boundary behind square with the best shot in the three as he timed and placed the ball to perfection. 

Twitter noted Afridi’s reaction and poked fun and the pacer for overreacting. 

