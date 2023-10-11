IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as dominant Rohit Sharma century drives India to comprehensive 8-wicket win
Rohit Sharma acknowledges the crowd after scoring his 30th ODI century|
BCCI
India lived up to their reputation of World Cup favourites at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday with a clinical all-round display on a flat Delhi track. The bowlers managed to restrict the Afghans to a subpar 272 before Rohit Sharma's extravagant 131 helped seal matters with 15 overs to spare.
After choosing to bat first, Afghanistan began well and managed 48 runs for the loss of just one wicket in the powerplay. However, two wickets quickly followed thereafter as they were left reeling at 63/3. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai thereon helped their side regain momentum with a sparkling 121-run stand, with Shahidi scoring 80 while Omarzai contributed 62. However, as the innings approached its conclusion, Afghanistan's scoring rate tapered off as wickets tumbled but some handy contributions from the lower-order helped them put up their second-highest total in World Cups of 272.
In response, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took little time to make the match a no-contest as he chased the boundaries with a passion. 94/0 in the powerplay became 150 for no loss in just 17.1 overs on a day where the veteran broked records for fun. He first surpassed Chris Gayle for the most sixes in international cricket before overtaking Sachin Tendulkar for the most World Cup centuries. The 36-year-old brought up the milestone off just 63 deliveries, the fastest ever by an Indian in the marquee event's history. By the time he returned to the pavilion for an 84-ball 131 featuring 16 boundaries and five maximums, only 68 runs remained in the back of the visitors. Virat Kohli righted the wrongs of the previous game by taking the team across the finish line this time around with a run-a-ball 55, ensuring a massive boost to India's net run rate on his home ground.
Kind Kohli
Virat Kohli asking the Delhi crowd to stop mocking Naveen Ul Haq.pic.twitter.com/Dq482rPsFU— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023
Brotherhood!
Virat Kohli celebrating Rohit Sharma's century.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023
Picture of the day....!!! pic.twitter.com/4cVSzZX93z
Sharma sets everything on fire!
48 YEARS HISTORY OF WORLD CUP....!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023
Rohit Sharma is the only one to bless it with 7 centuries that too in just 19 innings. pic.twitter.com/BcxMXEkbah
Fast as flash!
Rohit sharma Century. 100 in just 63 Bslls.💯🔥🫶#Hitman #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/HSwWPKszsd— 𝔸𝕓𝕙𝕚𝕛𝕖𝕖𝕥 ℝ𝕒𝕦𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟💫🇮🇳 (@AbhijeetR27) October 11, 2023
Hahaha!
I expected this type of moment. pic.twitter.com/LA2YNWFtxM— RavY* (@Ra__Virat) October 11, 2023
Did theor job today!
HIT man and Ishan Kishan during powerplay today... MASS Batting by Rohit 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/Oji7sGoMEx— ORANGE ARMY (@SUNRISERSU) October 11, 2023
Happy us!
Team India won the 2nd match of the Cricket World Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/LjHxtLOwaG— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 11, 2023
Massive win!
WHAT AN INCREDIBLE WIN !!— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) October 11, 2023
WE WON, INDIA WON, CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA WON 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/61Dvh6HFtL
Yes yes!
India 🇮🇳won the matchhhhhh 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙#INDvAFG #Rohitsharma #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/SmlYzwIeYi— pallavi🦋💫 (@glorious_messs) October 11, 2023
Sleep peacefuly tonigt!
India won the match pic.twitter.com/JJ5qXoCr0v— Brajesh sen (@Brajeshsen98) October 11, 2023
We Won again Congratulations INDIA ❤️🫶 #INDvAFG— -Not Loyal- ⚠️ (@Lucifer_Umar) October 11, 2023