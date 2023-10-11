More Options

IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as dominant Rohit Sharma century drives India to comprehensive 8-wicket win

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rohit Sharma acknowledges the crowd after scoring his 30th ODI century

India lived up to their reputation of World Cup favourites at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday with a clinical all-round display on a flat Delhi track. The bowlers managed to restrict the Afghans to a subpar 272 before Rohit Sharma's extravagant 131 helped seal matters with 15 overs to spare.

After choosing to bat first, Afghanistan began well and managed 48 runs for the loss of just one wicket in the powerplay. However, two wickets quickly followed thereafter as they were left reeling at 63/3. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai thereon helped their side regain momentum with a sparkling 121-run stand, with Shahidi scoring 80 while Omarzai contributed 62. However, as the innings approached its conclusion, Afghanistan's scoring rate tapered off as wickets tumbled but some handy contributions from the lower-order helped them put up their second-highest total in World Cups of 272.

In response, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took little time to make the match a no-contest as he chased the boundaries with a passion. 94/0 in the powerplay became 150 for no loss in just 17.1 overs on a day where the veteran broked records for fun. He first surpassed Chris Gayle for the most sixes in international cricket before overtaking Sachin Tendulkar for the most World Cup centuries. The 36-year-old brought up the milestone off just 63 deliveries, the fastest ever by an Indian in the marquee event's history. By the time he returned to the pavilion for an 84-ball 131 featuring 16 boundaries and five maximums, only 68 runs remained in the back of the visitors. Virat Kohli righted the wrongs of the previous game by taking the team across the finish line this time around with a run-a-ball 55, ensuring a massive boost to India's net run rate on his home ground.  

