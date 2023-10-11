IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as dominant Rohit Sharma century drives India to comprehensive 8-wicket win

In response, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took little time to make the match a no-contest as he chased the boundaries with a passion. 94/0 in the powerplay became 150 for no loss in just 17.1 overs on a day where the veteran broked records for fun. He first surpassed Chris Gayle for the most sixes in international cricket before overtaking Sachin Tendulkar for the most World Cup centuries. The 36-year-old brought up the milestone off just 63 deliveries, the fastest ever by an Indian in the marquee event's history. By the time he returned to the pavilion for an 84-ball 131 featuring 16 boundaries and five maximums, only 68 runs remained in the back of the visitors. Virat Kohli righted the wrongs of the previous game by taking the team across the finish line this time around with a run-a-ball 55, ensuring a massive boost to India's net run rate on his home ground.