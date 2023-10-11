IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Shahidi’s street-smarts bail Afghanistan out of trouble with two free hits

Jadeja started the over by flighting a delivery full and outside off-stump to Shahidi who was batting on 16 off 27 deliveries at the time, having failed to send the ball to the ropes a single time during his stay at the crease. He finally broke the shackles by going down on his knees and sweeping a hard thus managing to find a thick top-edge that ran away from over. The shot was uncharacteristic for an orthodox batter such as Shahidi but his reaction instantly after explained the logic behind it.