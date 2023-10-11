IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Delhi crowd greeting Naveen-ul-Haq with chants of home legend Virat Kohli

The live audience immediately erupted into chants of ‘Kohli Kohli’ to intimidate the tailender. Naveen had had an altercation with the Indian veteran in the latest season of the IPL wherein the two had exchanged heated words in the middle of the pitch during an encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The tension boiled over to the post-match handshakes as well and the two had to be separated second again while Naveen kept the feud alive with inflammatory posts on his social media account.