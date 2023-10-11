IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Delhi crowd greeting Naveen-ul-Haq with chants of home legend Virat Kohli
Few players achieve the tag of living legend while still on top of their game, let alone have a pavilion named after them. Virat Kohli is one of those rare few and it was thus unsurprising that he got backed fervently much to the cost of Naveen-ul-Haq who has an unpleasant history with the Delhite.
Afghanistan showed admirable resilience in their second World Cup fixture against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday to set a target of 273 for the hosts. While the crowd had a merry time amidst the consistent strokemaking of the visitors as well as the steady fall of wickets, they were by far at their loudest in the 49th over when a certain Naveen-ul-Haq walked in to bat.
The live audience immediately erupted into chants of ‘Kohli Kohli’ to intimidate the tailender. Naveen had had an altercation with the Indian veteran in the latest season of the IPL wherein the two had exchanged heated words in the middle of the pitch during an encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The tension boiled over to the post-match handshakes as well and the two had to be separated second again while Naveen kept the feud alive with inflammatory posts on his social media account.
Twitterati, much like the Delhi crowd, was quick to get in on the action and flood social media with all sorts of reactions.
KOHLI , KOHLI , KOHLI 🥶 https://t.co/YVuWe2tdEx pic.twitter.com/ETzFXwzRZc— G (@Gaurav_flick) October 11, 2023
Massive chants of 'Kohli, Kohli' as Naveen Ul Haq comes to bat. pic.twitter.com/mkga9BhrIE— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023
Delhi crowd erupts with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants when Naveen Ul Haq was on strike. pic.twitter.com/GrkpAMSIgj— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023
Delhi Crowd at the stadium rocking it with Kohli chants 😃 The timing is brilliant 👑 🥭— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 11, 2023
" KOHLI "KOHLI " Chants are blessing for ears best BGM Ever #INDvsAFG #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/1DKd3Pjg3C— ANSH. (@KohliPeak) October 11, 2023
The "Kohli Kohli " chants in Delhi right in the front of Virat Kohli Pavillion 🥹🤌— Shweta 🦋🦋 (@mylifemygoals13) October 11, 2023
you know guys why entire stadium chants King KOHLI name 🤣😎🔥#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/3mBZvD2zSg— Krishna 💙 (@SriKrishna1436) October 11, 2023
Delhi crowd erupts with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants when Naveen Ul Haq was on strike.— Arسlan Ranجha 🇵🇰 (@arslan_ranjha47) October 11, 2023
5 log chant kar rahe hai 🤣— Rudra¹⁸ (@kohli_vampire) October 11, 2023