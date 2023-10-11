IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq capping off Delhi extravaganza with unexpected hug

In the 26th over, Naveen while walking back to his bowling mark stopped for a moment by Virat Kohli at the non-striker's end and after a conversation where both exhibited wide grins, the duo shook hands before sharing a side hug. When the moment was replayed for the live audience on the big screen, a loud cheer went up around the ground to mark the altercation that had occurred in IPL 2023 a topic for just the history books. Twitterati was similarly pleased with the latest developments in the saga and labelled the incident as the moment of the match on social media.