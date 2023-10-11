More Options

IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq capping off Delhi extravaganza with unexpected hug

IND vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq capping off Delhi extravaganza with unexpected hug

11688

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Afghanistan's rise in cricket has been steep and unprecedented, as have unfortunately been the controversies surrounding them, but one of them was firmly put to bed on Wednesday. The Delhi crowd cheered loudly when Kohli and Naveen made up for their past altercations with a wholesome interaction.

After India were set a target of 273 to chase by Afghanistan in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rohit Sharma almost singlehandedly sealed matters with a knock of 131 off just 87 deliveries in a power-hitting exhibition for the ages. However, apart from the obvious cricketing narrative, there was another tale at play in the much-anticipated encounter with the crowd expecting the latest chapter of the Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq feud to unfold. While their expectations were eventually fulfilled, the manner and nature of it was largely unexpected but the Delhi crowd was not one to complain. 

In the 26th over, Naveen while walking back to his bowling mark stopped for a moment by Virat Kohli at the non-striker's end and after a conversation where both exhibited wide grins, the duo shook hands before sharing a side hug. When the moment was replayed for the live audience on the big screen, a loud cheer went up around the ground to mark the altercation that had occurred in IPL 2023 a topic for just the history books. Twitterati was similarly pleased with the latest developments in the saga and labelled the incident as the moment of the match on social media. 

No fighting says King!





Calm down boisss!!! 

Wow!

Unexpected!

What a day for cricket fans!

LOL! xD xD xD

We want this!

Appreciate it!

Man this is so nice to watch!

No fighting!

Dosth ban gaye!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all