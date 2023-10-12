AUS vs SA | Twitter in shock as Steve Smith and Joel Wilson left bewildered by unusual DRS verdict

The batter was up against Kagiso Rabada in the 10th over when the speedster fired a ball into his pads. Smith failed to get his bat down in time as the Kookaburra struck him on the knee roll, provoking a loud appeal from the opposition. However, umpire Joel Wilson remained unmoved much like Smith given the ball seemed to be bouncing over and angling well down the leg stump. While the teams were patiently waiting for Hawk-Eye to play its role, the big screen suddenly popped up with the projection of the ball crashing into the top of leg stump without the usual animations that preceded it.