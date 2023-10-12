AUS vs SA | Twitter in shock as Steve Smith and Joel Wilson left bewildered by unusual DRS verdict
Steve Smith could not believe he was given LBW after contentious call on Thursday|
As systematic as the use of DRS has become, creases in the use of technology remain which was on complete display on Thursday. Steve Smith was caught on the pads by a ball that seemed to be heading well down leg only for the review to reveal contrasting evidence, much to the batter's utter surprise.
After being set to chase 312 in Lucknow on Wednesday, Australia endured a horrid start as both their openers returned to the pavilion in quick succession during the powerplay. However, the presence of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne held much promise for the Kangaroos given their track record and their comfort at batting in tandem to bail out the team from tricky successions. With the partnership breaching the 20-run mark in no time, another such instance seemed to be on the cards until Smith was outdone by Kagiso Rabada and a controversial DRS call.
The batter was up against Kagiso Rabada in the 10th over when the speedster fired a ball into his pads. Smith failed to get his bat down in time as the Kookaburra struck him on the knee roll, provoking a loud appeal from the opposition. However, umpire Joel Wilson remained unmoved much like Smith given the ball seemed to be bouncing over and angling well down the leg stump. While the teams were patiently waiting for Hawk-Eye to play its role, the big screen suddenly popped up with the projection of the ball crashing into the top of leg stump without the usual animations that preceded it.
Rabada was the first to notice the same as he pointed at the result with elation while Smith stood his ground with his mouth agape, struggling to accept the decision. The umpire seemed similarly befuddled, as he almost reluctantly raised his arms to his shoulders to reverse the decision and beckon Smith back to the pavilion. The Twitterati took little time to question the technology at play as social media was flooded with all sorts of reactions.
What a call!
October 12, 2023
True
Not sure who’s more shocked by that DRS verdict. Steve Smith as he dragged himself off the ground or umpire Joel Wilson as he raised his finger. Amazing call #CWC23 #AusvSA— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 12, 2023
He just cannot
This has to be DRS error, Smith cannot believe this?#SAvsAUS— Mufaiz Mukhtar (@mufaiz_mukhtar) October 12, 2023
Correct
Not for the first time, Steve Smith doesn't agree with DRS #CWC2023— Lawrence Booth (@BoothCricket) October 12, 2023
Big flat earther
Steve Smith thinks DRS is a lie everytime. Big Flat Earther energy— Big Brian (@Brian1zvx) October 12, 2023
How?
Steve Smith after the DRS pic.twitter.com/pbBIkoPren— Vinay (@nallai_allai) October 12, 2023
Deja vu
Steve Smith and DRS drama... deja vu time.— Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) October 12, 2023
He just cannot
Steve Smith can't believe the DRS decision.— ° (@imGurjar_) October 12, 2023
South Africa is dominating the Aussies!!!#AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/VEhjxLR4aS
No way!
DRS is broken! No way Steve Smith was out! 😡— Mandar Bhide & 10 others (@sendtomandar) October 12, 2023
LOL
Steve Smith's ongoing feud with DRS in different venues across the world could make for a tremendous TV series.— Dan Cancian (@dan_cancian) October 12, 2023