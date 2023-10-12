AUS VS SA | Twitter reacts as Starc's deadly yorker crashes past Miller in spectacular last over

In the World Cup clash between Australia and South Africa at Ekana Cricket Stadium, the Aussies won the toss and opted to field first. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock put up an opening partnership of 108 runs before de Kock scored his second consecutive ton in the World Cup. The foundation was thus set for the African unit to explode in the death overs but Mitchell Starc had other plans. The Aussie speedster, after dropping a sitter off Miller which left his captain Pat Cummins disgusted, got his revenge with a deadly yorker crashing into leg stump.