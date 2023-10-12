AUS VS SA | Twitter reacts as Starc's deadly yorker crashes past Miller in spectacular last over
Mitchell Starc ensured South Africa were limited to a chasable target with his death overs burst|
Every bowler dreams of firing a ball past the batter and see the bails flying off into the sunshine. Mitchell Starc got his hit of satisfaction on Thursday as David Miller was sent packing back to the pavilion courtesy an unplayable yorker in a last over for the ages in Lucknow.
In the World Cup clash between Australia and South Africa at Ekana Cricket Stadium, the Aussies won the toss and opted to field first. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock put up an opening partnership of 108 runs before de Kock scored his second consecutive ton in the World Cup. The foundation was thus set for the African unit to explode in the death overs but Mitchell Starc had other plans. The Aussie speedster, after dropping a sitter off Miller which left his captain Pat Cummins disgusted, got his revenge with a deadly yorker crashing into leg stump.
Miller was shaping up for a heave over midwicket in an open stance but Starc read his counterpart’s intentions and delivered a peach on his legs. The Kookaburra landed right in the blockhole, leaving Miller with no respite, before lighting up the stumps while Starc wheeled off in celebration. Earlier in the over, Starc had also got rid of Marco Jansen and ended up conceding just a solitary run off his six bells through a leg-bye, thus restricting South Africa to 311.
Twitter reacted to this jaw-dropping last-over drama in which Starc cleaned up a well-set David Miller with much aplomb.
October 12, 2023
A Mitchell Starc special last over with a Starc magical delivery to Miller.— Saeed Aakib Shah 𝕏 (@DrDisHonour) October 12, 2023
Starc yorker to Miller......💥#AusvsSA— Ahmed (@born_realist_IK) October 12, 2023
Only starc can stop david miller— Ansh (@141Adelaide_) October 12, 2023
What a last over Starc🔥🔥🔥— Happy Das✨ (@impactsub_) October 12, 2023
Just conceeded 1 run..2 wickets including dangerous Miller💥
That Yorker to Miller🔥classic starc yorker— Ansh (@141Adelaide_) October 12, 2023
Mr. Starc dropped Miller on cummins cz he himself wanted to take his wicket.!— Cummins's Aditi 💫 (@Sev_Khamani) October 12, 2023
That was typical Starc’s delivery!! Perfect Yorker to dismiss Miller!! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/FxsmTWTRJd— Niraj Khatri🏏 (@NirajK07Cricket) October 12, 2023
Shearing ball from starc to get miller 🔥🔥🥵#AUSvsSA— ayush tiwari (@ayu_92k6) October 12, 2023
Ripping Yorker from Starc— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 12, 2023
No huge contribution from Miller and Klaasen but they've got 311 with 3 balls left #AUSvSA #CWC23