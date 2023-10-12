AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to Josh Inglis' astonished expression after being beaten by Rabada's unplayable peach

In the 12th over, the right-arm quick fired a ball back of a length to the wicket-keeper batter. Inglis seemed to have the line of the ball covered as he brought his bat down on middle stump. However, the delivery took an unpredictable turn after pitching that was too quick for Inglis to read as the Kookaburra went past his outside edge and crashed into the off-stump. The delivery left Inglis absolutely stunned which was evident from his exasperated reaction.