AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to Josh Inglis' astonished expression after being beaten by Rabada's unplayable peach

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Lungi and Rabada spelled doom for the Aussies in Lucknow

South Africa have been producing nightmares for batsmen for decades, be it Makhaya Ntini or the legend Shaun Pollock. Living up to their legacy, Kagiso Rabada got Twitter flowing with reactions after he left Australia’s Josh Inglis awestruck with an unplayable peach of a delivery.

The World Cup clash between Australia and South Africa at Ekana Cricket Stadium saw the Proteas put up a score of 311/7 wickets courtesy Quinton de Kock’s ton after the Kangaroos opted to bowl first. In response, after losing two crucial wickets of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in the powerplay, the Aussies laid their hopes on Steve Smith alongside Josh Inglis. However, just when Inglis seemed to be standing strong with Smith, Kagiso Rabada got rid of him with a cracking delivery.

In the 12th over, the right-arm quick fired a ball back of a length to the wicket-keeper batter. Inglis seemed to have the line of the ball covered as he brought his bat down on middle stump. However, the delivery took an unpredictable turn after pitching that was too quick for Inglis to read as the Kookaburra went past his outside edge and crashed into the off-stump. The delivery left Inglis absolutely stunned which was evident from his exasperated reaction.

Twitter was quick to heap praise on Rabada for his sensational effort while offering sympathy to Inglis for being at its receiving end.

