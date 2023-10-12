AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to winless Australia collapsing to massive 134-run loss against South Africa

South Africa dominated the early stages of Australia's innings, making significant inroads through their pace trio of Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada. Four wickets fell within the first hour of the chase as the pitch started showing increased assistance to pace and bounce. Amidst the crisis, Marnus Labuschagne remained at the crease, and the potential for explosive innings from Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis was still in play. However, their woes compounded when Maxwell became the fifth casualty, followed by a contentious caught-behind decision that dismissed Stoinis as the Kangaroos crumbled further to 70/6 in the 18th over. Australia's last flicker of hope remained alive in the form of Labuschagne but it was extinguished when he was caught by Bavuma off Keshav Maharaj's delivery after scoring 46 runs from 74 balls. The match eventually concluded with Australia only able to reach 177 runs in 40.5 overs, resulting in South Africa's victory by 134 runs.