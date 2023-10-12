AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to winless Australia collapsing to massive 134-run loss against South Africa
Australia delivered a disappointing all-around performance leading to their second loss in the World Cup at Ekana Stadium on Thursday. Quinton de Kock's century helped the Proteas post a total of 311/7 on the board before their bowlers breathed fire to make Australia tumble for a paltry 134.
In a highly anticipated match in Lucknow, Australia won the toss and elected to field first. The South African openers got off to a strong start, forging a century-run partnership before the departure of their captain Temba Bavuma at a score of 108/1. The momentum continued to build as de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen added another 50 runs together, followed by Aiden Markram's valuable 56-run contribution, complementing Quinton de Kock's second consecutive century in the tournament. A few quick wickets helped the Aussies rein back control but the side experienced a few slip-ups towards the end with a couple of dropped catches. Nevertheless, tight overs from Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood resulting in the dismissals of Markram and Heinrich Klaasen preceded an outstanding final over from Mitchell Starc, thus restricting the Proteas to a total of 311/7 in their allotted 50 overs.
South Africa dominated the early stages of Australia's innings, making significant inroads through their pace trio of Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada. Four wickets fell within the first hour of the chase as the pitch started showing increased assistance to pace and bounce. Amidst the crisis, Marnus Labuschagne remained at the crease, and the potential for explosive innings from Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis was still in play. However, their woes compounded when Maxwell became the fifth casualty, followed by a contentious caught-behind decision that dismissed Stoinis as the Kangaroos crumbled further to 70/6 in the 18th over. Australia's last flicker of hope remained alive in the form of Labuschagne but it was extinguished when he was caught by Bavuma off Keshav Maharaj's delivery after scoring 46 runs from 74 balls. The match eventually concluded with Australia only able to reach 177 runs in 40.5 overs, resulting in South Africa's victory by 134 runs.
October 12, 2023
Cricket fans to Australia this WC: #SAvAUS #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/mKEhEgEkav— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 12, 2023
Australia don't have any points after two games ...#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/h0Dokkmd8C— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 12, 2023
Ricky Ponting watching Australia's condition in world cup pic.twitter.com/iwEzp99LSO— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 12, 2023
Australia fan crying 😥 pic.twitter.com/msyRotdhH7— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 12, 2023
Australia's second attempt to cross 200 in this World Cup has failed. Let's see if Sri Lanka can help them.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 12, 2023
Australia's Last 4 WC matches— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 12, 2023
For 1st time, Australia lost 4 Consecutive matches in Worldcup#ICCCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/mVm8rL6ZcF
4th consecutive loss for Australia in Cricket World Cup - for the first time in their history. pic.twitter.com/96WP9DdXca— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 12, 2023
Two back to back Group stage exits for Australia? pic.twitter.com/Bn1ozBIIPO— Reyan (@_reyan_19) October 12, 2023
Long way to go still but some pre-tournament predictions must feel threatened already.. Australia will need some serious effort to recover from these two massive defeats .. And South Africa, boy they look so so strong #AUSvSA— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 12, 2023