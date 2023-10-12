More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter sympathizes with Cummins as Starc and Stonis turn Pakistani

AUS vs SA | Twitter sympathizes with Cummins as Starc and Stonis turn Pakistani

267

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Pat Cummins cut a frustrated figure towards the end of South Africa's innings in Lucknow

|

ICC

As much as Pakistan has gained a reputation in cricket for their formidable bowling and solid batting, the lapses on the field and dropped catches remain their trademark. Australia’s fielders provided a stark emulation of their counterpart’s woes on Thursday as they missed two consecutive catches.

South Africa faced Australia in the tenth match of the World Cup in Lucknow and the latter opted to field first. South African top-order showed up with a slow and steady innings as the openers put up 108 runs, followed by a 50-run partnership between van der Dussen and de Kock. After de Kock was dismissed with the scoreboard reading 197/3 after 34.5 overs, things got tricky for the Proteas. However, their opponents failed to capitalize thoroughly by dropping continuous catches in the 49th over. 

The first catch, put down by Starc, was a ball soaring in the night skies at deep backward square leg. Starc made a commendable effort to position himself under the ball and despite getting his fingertips on it, the ball ultimately slipped through. Although it was undeniably a challenging catch, the subsequent drop in the very same over only compounded the mounting pressure on the Australian fielding unit. Marcus Stoinis was to blame this time as he settled underneath the ball at extra cover before letting go of a textbook sitter.

Twitterati was quick to react to the formidable Aussies surprisingly turning into Pakistanis. 

What a drop!

Unbelievable!

Back to back!

What is going on?

Sad!

Punter vibes

Exactly

Bad luck

Feel for him!

Favs

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all