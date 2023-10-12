AUS vs SA | Twitter sympathizes with Cummins as Starc and Stonis turn Pakistani

The first catch, put down by Starc, was a ball soaring in the night skies at deep backward square leg. Starc made a commendable effort to position himself under the ball and despite getting his fingertips on it, the ball ultimately slipped through. Although it was undeniably a challenging catch, the subsequent drop in the very same over only compounded the mounting pressure on the Australian fielding unit. Marcus Stoinis was to blame this time as he settled underneath the ball at extra cover before letting go of a textbook sitter.