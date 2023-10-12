AUS vs SA | Twitter sympathizes with Cummins as Starc and Stonis turn Pakistani
Pat Cummins cut a frustrated figure towards the end of South Africa's innings in Lucknow|
As much as Pakistan has gained a reputation in cricket for their formidable bowling and solid batting, the lapses on the field and dropped catches remain their trademark. Australia’s fielders provided a stark emulation of their counterpart’s woes on Thursday as they missed two consecutive catches.
South Africa faced Australia in the tenth match of the World Cup in Lucknow and the latter opted to field first. South African top-order showed up with a slow and steady innings as the openers put up 108 runs, followed by a 50-run partnership between van der Dussen and de Kock. After de Kock was dismissed with the scoreboard reading 197/3 after 34.5 overs, things got tricky for the Proteas. However, their opponents failed to capitalize thoroughly by dropping continuous catches in the 49th over.
The first catch, put down by Starc, was a ball soaring in the night skies at deep backward square leg. Starc made a commendable effort to position himself under the ball and despite getting his fingertips on it, the ball ultimately slipped through. Although it was undeniably a challenging catch, the subsequent drop in the very same over only compounded the mounting pressure on the Australian fielding unit. Marcus Stoinis was to blame this time as he settled underneath the ball at extra cover before letting go of a textbook sitter.
Twitterati was quick to react to the formidable Aussies surprisingly turning into Pakistanis.
October 12, 2023
So many drop catches from Australia today. What is happening?!?! Maxwell midfield, starc drop catch, stoinis drop catch. Cummins could have easily had 5 wicket haul— Sayed Rouf (@SayedRouf4) October 12, 2023
Abeyy kitne catch drop krogyyy😭😭 itni buri fielding taubaa😭😭— Maryam (@maryamm_07) October 12, 2023
What's happening out there?— Khadija (@khadijatweets_) October 12, 2023
Back to back drop catches & it's during an over bowled by Australia's skipper Pat Cummins
The tension in this match is palpable 😬#CWC23 #AUSvSA
sad for cummins #AUSvSA Aussi were fielding like pak #ICCCricketWorldCup23— IMPARTIAL (@_Abhishek_2007_) October 12, 2023
5th drop, I won't blame Cummins here.— paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasir2) October 12, 2023
Punter would have beated em with iron rods. #SAvAUS #AUSvSA
Cummins must be really angry inside they did him dirty 😭😭#AUSvsSA— brand ambassador of milo (@anotherrperson_) October 12, 2023
Lgta hai cummins ki qismat hi khrab hai🥺😞 ab catch krliya shukr🤣😭— Maryam (@maryamm_07) October 12, 2023
I feel for Pat Cummins. 2 dropped catches by his teammates then boundaries straight after.— Goku💫 (@H_xxvi) October 12, 2023
I have never seen Australia drop so many catches in my lifetime.— Sidhant Maheshwari (@sidsports17) October 12, 2023
No Australian team has fielded as bad as Pat Cummins' side today against South Africa. The Proteas are surely favourites now.#CWC23 #AUSvSA