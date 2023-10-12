More Options

AUS VS SA | Twitterati reacts to Maxwell's dejected look after another miserable outing

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The Australian batting lineup is renowned for its aggressive style and handling tough situations well. Yet, it’s dramatic falling apart on Thursday was capped off by Maxwell failing to deliver as expected, his dejection thus evident after a soft dismissal at the hands of Keshav Maharaj.

When the Australian openers took to the crease in a chase of 312, the South African bowlers immediately demonstrated remarkable swing under the lights. Marco Jansen soon accounted for Mitchell Marsh while David Warner was caught at cover off Lungi Ngidi. A successful review by the Proteas added to Australia's woes as a confident-looking Steve Smith departed to the pavilion to leave his side reeling at 50/3 at the end of the powerplay.

The responsibility to salvage the innings thereon rested largely on Maxwell's shoulders. However, to the Kangaroos’ disappointment, Maxwell too failed to live upto expectations. On the first ball of the 17th over, Maxwell closed the face of the bat as Maharaj delivered one at his toes, resulting in a leading edge that went straight back to the bowler for a simple catch.

Maxwell’s expression of disappointment reflected the precarious situation Australia found themselves. His visible frustration and underwhelming form did not go unnoticed, sparking a flurry of reactions and discussions on social media.

