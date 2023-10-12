AUS VS SA | Twitterati reacts to Maxwell's dejected look after another miserable outing

When the Australian openers took to the crease in a chase of 312, the South African bowlers immediately demonstrated remarkable swing under the lights. Marco Jansen soon accounted for Mitchell Marsh while David Warner was caught at cover off Lungi Ngidi. A successful review by the Proteas added to Australia's woes as a confident-looking Steve Smith departed to the pavilion to leave his side reeling at 50/3 at the end of the powerplay.