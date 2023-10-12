Twitter reacts to Speed brutally trolling Babar Azam during a game of street cricket in India
iShowSpeed has been making the rounds of late in the cricketing fraternity
Cricket's global mission has been on the charge of late with the game gradually becoming popular in the Americas which has led to famous YouTubers taking notice. One of the biggest names in sports YouTube, Speed, was thus recently captured playing cricket and throwing shade towards Babar Azam.
With the ICC World Cup 2023 currently underway in India, cricket fever has gripped the nation as well as the entire fraternity of the sports. The event has come at a time when cricket's popularity has been peaking courtesy of the governing body's conscious aim of boosting the sport's growth around the world as well as the explosive popularity of T20 leagues. Recently, the United States of America which has been identified as a huge potential market, inaugurated a league of its known named Major League Cricket and it was only a matter of time before the big names of social media were encapsulated by the centuries-old game.
YouTuber ISHowSpeed, having over 20 million followers on his channel, became the latest to indulge in the sport albeit his involvement came at the cost of a shot at Babar Azam. The American, who is currently on an India tour, was seen batting in a field in India amidst a large crowd during one of his streams while donning a Men in Blue jersey. After the 18-year-old failed to connect with a ball, he stamped on his bat before exclaiming in exasperation, "I am playing like Babar Azam right now."
Speed, as he is popularly known, has previously proclaimed himself to be a Virat Kohli fan while pitting Pakistan skipper Babar as the anti-hero. Twitterati was quick to flood social media with reactions ranging from funny to offended on the viral clip.
Bobby Badshah
Speed after missing the ball - " I'm playing like Babar Azam" 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bM9TTYoc7Y— Sohel. (@SohelVkf) October 12, 2023
LOL
IShowSpeed playing cricket bowling the ball in Mumbai, India with a Virat Kohli Jersey on.😭🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DK8d31642c— IShowSpeed Reports (@IShowReports) October 12, 2023
Unreal influence
Speed played a dot ball and said "I am playing like Babar Azam"— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) October 12, 2023
The influence of Bobby Badshah is unreal🔥🥵 pic.twitter.com/Z9ZnXtLHig
God lord!
'I am playing like Babar Azam' : Speed 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/Mj2eOlXw9t— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 12, 2023
Wow
Speed after missing the ball - " I'm playing like Babar Azam" 😭— Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) October 12, 2023
pic.twitter.com/KUx6aqNQmg
It's hilarious!
Speed saying— M (@anngrypakiistan) October 12, 2023
“I’m playing like Babar Azam” pic.twitter.com/tXtBMPuWgF
Violation!
LMAO Speed misses a ball and he’s like I’m playing like Babar Azam right now— yang goi (@GongR1ght) October 12, 2023
It’s been all violation for Babar in this WC so far. Really need to turn up big time pic.twitter.com/RcBfwJbJDM
Jinx
Speed after missing 3 balls in a row: I am playing like Babar Azam 😂😆🤣— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) October 12, 2023
Panoti bc trying everything to jinx India 😆pic.twitter.com/Nxkk1OaUz4
Unbelievable
Speed After Missing the Ball 🗣️: "I'm Playing like Babar Azam" 😆😭#INDvPAK #CWC23 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/FThQPLRLDJ— 😎 (@_RPR1) October 12, 2023
Bell icon King!
Speed after continuously missing the ball and said -"I'm playing like Babar Azam"— AYUSH 2.0 (@AYUSH16769142) October 12, 2023
Speed also knows who is 🔔ka king🤣🤣😂pic.twitter.com/rCGLSnVq04