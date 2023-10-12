More Options

Twitter reacts to Speed brutally trolling Babar Azam during a game of street cricket in India

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

iShowSpeed has been making the rounds of late in the cricketing fraternity

Cricket's global mission has been on the charge of late with the game gradually becoming popular in the Americas which has led to famous YouTubers taking notice. One of the biggest names in sports YouTube, Speed, was thus recently captured playing cricket and throwing shade towards Babar Azam.

With the ICC World Cup 2023 currently underway in India, cricket fever has gripped the nation as well as the entire fraternity of the sports. The event has come at a time when cricket's popularity has been peaking courtesy of the governing body's conscious aim of boosting the sport's growth around the world as well as the explosive popularity of T20 leagues. Recently, the United States of America which has been identified as a huge potential market, inaugurated a league of its known named Major League Cricket and it was only a matter of time before the big names of social media were encapsulated by the centuries-old game.

YouTuber ISHowSpeed, having over 20 million followers on his channel, became the latest to indulge in the sport albeit his involvement came at the cost of a shot at Babar Azam. The American, who is currently on an India tour, was seen batting in a field in India amidst a large crowd during one of his streams while donning a Men in Blue jersey. After the 18-year-old failed to connect with a ball, he stamped on his bat before exclaiming in exasperation, "I am playing like Babar Azam right now."

Speed, as he is popularly known, has previously proclaimed himself to be a Virat Kohli fan while pitting Pakistan skipper Babar as the anti-hero. Twitterati was quick to flood social media with reactions ranging from funny to offended on the viral clip.  

