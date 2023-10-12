Twitter reacts to Speed brutally trolling Babar Azam during a game of street cricket in India

With the ICC World Cup 2023 currently underway in India, cricket fever has gripped the nation as well as the entire fraternity of the sports. The event has come at a time when cricket's popularity has been peaking courtesy of the governing body's conscious aim of boosting the sport's growth around the world as well as the explosive popularity of T20 leagues. Recently, the United States of America which has been identified as a huge potential market, inaugurated a league of its known named Major League Cricket and it was only a matter of time before the big names of social media were encapsulated by the centuries-old game.