Alastair Cook hangs up his boots after storied 20-year career

Cook's decision came at the end of the 2022/23 County season in which he scored 836 runs at an average of 33.44, registering a solitary century in the process.

"Today I am announcing my retirement and the end of my career as a professional cricketer," Cook said in a statement on the Essex website.

"It is not easy to say goodbye. For more than two decades, cricket has been so much more than my job. It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible and, most importantly, created deep friendships that will last a lifetime.

"From the eight-year-old boy who first played for Wickham Bishops Under 11s to now, I end with a strange feeling of sadness mixed with pride. Although above all, I am incredibly happy."

"It is the right time for this part of my life to come to an end. I have always given absolutely everything I possibly have to be the best player I could be, but now I want to make way for the new generation to take over."

Cook first appeared for Essex in 2003 before breaking into the England Test side three years later. With a half-century and ton on his maiden assignment, the opener ensured he became a mainstay in the side for the next 12 years and racked up 161 caps, including a record 157 consecutive Test matches. He also captained the side on 59 occasions and was the country's most successful Test skipper with 24 wins when he gave up the helm but has been overtaken by Joe Root since. His run-tally of 12,472, including 33 Test centuries, is the fifth-highest in Test cricket as well as an English record.

"I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Essex, the county I joined when I was aged 12," Cook added. "I want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Chelmsford for everything you have given to me. All of the fans, members and staff have always been so supportive, patient and generous."

"When I ended my international career, I had no idea that I would have five more bonus years playing for Essex. I cannot put into words just how much fun we have had during that time. For that I want to thank head coach Anthony McGrath, Ryan ten Doeschate and Tom Westley, my two captains during that time, and all of the players. I won't miss strapping on my pads and facing the new ball, but I will miss being in the Eagles' changing room."

Cook was a part of three Ahes winning squads in 2010/11, 2013 and 2015 respectively, as well as the captain of the first England side in 28 years to win a Test series in India in 2012. The veteran also took the time to the brink of ODI glory in the 2013 Champions Trophy but faltered on the final hurdle against the Men in Blue. Fittingly, Cook's international farewell in 2018 came against India as well as he departed with magnificent scores of 74 and 147 in his final game.

"Although my England career came to an end in 2018, I remain blown away by the amount of affection I receive from England supporters," he said. "Wherever I have travelled, you have been there with your enthusiasm, kind words and unshakable belief. English cricket really does have the best fans in the world."

"I will never underestimate the privilege I have had to play cricket. I will always be grateful for what the game has given to me. Now, I hope the Bedfordshire Farmers will find space for a has-been 'allrounder' somewhere in their lower order."