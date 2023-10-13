ICC World Cup 2023 | Rohit Sharma confirms Shubman Gill as ‘99% available’ for high-stakes showdown against Pakistan

Gill's proactive approach was evident as he arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the rest of the team and took to the nets on Thursday, according to various sources. The youngster dedicated over an hour to honing his skills with his rigorous practice regime included warm-up exercises and batting practice in the nets adjacent to the main stadium. The Gujarat Cricket Association went the extra mile in arranging this comprehensive net session, featuring six bowlers and a specialized throwdown specialist, ensuring that Gill was well-prepared for the impending clash.