ICC World Cup 2023 | Rohit Sharma confirms Shubman Gill as ‘99% available’ for high-stakes showdown against Pakistan
The second-ranked batter in ODIs Shubman Gill had missed the opening two matches of the World Cup after counteracting dengue just before the tournament again. The opener had rejoined the squad in Ahemdabad and looks set to return to action against rivals Pakistan on October 14.
Shubman Gill's imminent return to the Indian cricket team has added a significant boost of anticipation to the high voltage clash. The 22-year-old's availability for the marquee clash stands at an encouraging ‘99%’ as revealed by Rohit Sharma in a press briefing held on the eve of the match.
Gill's proactive approach was evident as he arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the rest of the team and took to the nets on Thursday, according to various sources. The youngster dedicated over an hour to honing his skills with his rigorous practice regime included warm-up exercises and batting practice in the nets adjacent to the main stadium. The Gujarat Cricket Association went the extra mile in arranging this comprehensive net session, featuring six bowlers and a specialized throwdown specialist, ensuring that Gill was well-prepared for the impending clash.
In his absence, the responsibility of opening the batting was handed to Ishan Kishan, who fell for a duck against Australia before notching a run-a-ball 47 in the win against Afghanistan. However, Gill is expected to slot right back into the team given his imperious form heading into the tournament.
He is the leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2023 with 1,230, including five centuries, at an impressive average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. He has notched up two centuries and a half-century in his last four ODIs and also managed a crucial 58 when he last faced Pakistan in the recent Asia Cup.
