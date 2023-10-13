NZ vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Henry's surprised package leaves dismissed Rahim sitting on deck in disbelief

New Zealand chose to bowl first against Bangladesh in Chennai and provided them a stiff challeng with the new ball. The Tigers’ top-order struggled to both score runs and defend, whittling down to 56/4 by the end of 12 overs. However, veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim forged a crucial partnership, adding 96 runs to offer hope of setting a respectable target. When the Tigers' captain departed with the score at 152/5, the responsibility fell squarely on Rahim’s shoulder only for a bizarre delivery to end his stay at the crease.