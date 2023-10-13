More Options

NZ vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Henry's surprised package leaves dismissed Rahim sitting on deck in disbelief

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Batsmen often struggle when confronted with unexpected deliveries by bowlers and exhibit surprise. The same occurred during the World Cup match between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Friday, where Mushfiqur Rahim took to the ground after being bowled in unexpected fashion by Matt Henry.

New Zealand chose to bowl first against Bangladesh in Chennai and provided them a stiff challeng with the new ball. The Tigers’ top-order struggled to both score runs and defend, whittling down to 56/4 by the end of 12 overs. However, veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim forged a crucial partnership, adding 96 runs to offer hope of setting a respectable target. When the Tigers' captain departed with the score at 152/5, the responsibility fell squarely on Rahim’s shoulder only for a bizarre delivery to end his stay at the crease.

On the fifth ball of the 36th over, Matt Henry delivered a slower off-cutter aimed at the off-stump that stayed exceptionally low. Mushfiqur Rahim, shaping for a pull shot, missed the delivery by a huge distance and found himself losing balance owing to the sever lack of bounce. The wicket-keeper batter stayed on the pitch for a while out of frustration as well as disappointment in what was a disheartening moment for in-form batter.

Rahim eventually rose reluctantly and trudged back to the pavilion with dismay writ large on his face as Twitterati poured in all sorts of reactions referring to the incident. 

That was some magic ball!

Great innings comes to an end!

That was great to watch!

Kya?

Very well played!

That was intentional?

Boom! Collapse!

He bought it so far!

That was some ball!

Clean bowled!

