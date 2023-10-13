NZ vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Henry's surprised package leaves dismissed Rahim sitting on deck in disbelief
Batsmen often struggle when confronted with unexpected deliveries by bowlers and exhibit surprise. The same occurred during the World Cup match between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Friday, where Mushfiqur Rahim took to the ground after being bowled in unexpected fashion by Matt Henry.
New Zealand chose to bowl first against Bangladesh in Chennai and provided them a stiff challeng with the new ball. The Tigers’ top-order struggled to both score runs and defend, whittling down to 56/4 by the end of 12 overs. However, veterans Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim forged a crucial partnership, adding 96 runs to offer hope of setting a respectable target. When the Tigers' captain departed with the score at 152/5, the responsibility fell squarely on Rahim’s shoulder only for a bizarre delivery to end his stay at the crease.
On the fifth ball of the 36th over, Matt Henry delivered a slower off-cutter aimed at the off-stump that stayed exceptionally low. Mushfiqur Rahim, shaping for a pull shot, missed the delivery by a huge distance and found himself losing balance owing to the sever lack of bounce. The wicket-keeper batter stayed on the pitch for a while out of frustration as well as disappointment in what was a disheartening moment for in-form batter.
Rahim eventually rose reluctantly and trudged back to the pavilion with dismay writ large on his face as Twitterati poured in all sorts of reactions referring to the incident.
That was some magic ball!
October 13, 2023
Great innings comes to an end!
End of Mushfiqur's innings! 💔#CWC23 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/fBpOp8isAk— Mushfiqur Rahim Fan Club (@mushfiqurfc) October 13, 2023
That was great to watch!
Mushfiqur Rahim gone After Played a Brilliant knock...!!— Lakshya rajawat (@Thakurlakshya25) October 13, 2023
- 66 runs 75 balls 6 fours 2 sixes.🔥🔥
- Well played 🔥🔥#NZvsBAN #BANvsNZ #bbtvi #INDvsPAK #ViratKohli𓃵 #Baddie pic.twitter.com/PIs2fIAciL
Kya?
Uska nahi hai, Mushfiqur Rahim ka hai.— A Loyal Cricket Fan (@SameerDhimanHP) October 13, 2023
Very well played!
Well Played Mushfiqur Rahim!— Akshat Goyal (@AkshatG63316497) October 13, 2023
Played a very good knock of 66(75) against strong bowling of New Zealand.#NZvsBAN#ODIWorldCup2023#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/pVUgeYsStu
That was intentional?
Matt Henry bowled an absolute beauty to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim#CWC23 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/yKnsxtCNyf— Khadija (@khadijatweets_) October 13, 2023
Boom! Collapse!
Henry B( 🔥🔥 Mushfiqur Rahim ko girne pe majbur kar diya 😸— ᴀᴅɪʟシ▪️𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧 3 (@ibeing_Adil) October 13, 2023
He bought it so far!
#WorldCup2023 #NZvsBAN— Surinder (@navsurani) October 13, 2023
Bangladesh 175/6 after 36 Overs against New Zealand.
Mushfiqur Rahim out on 66(75) run.#WorldCup2023
That was some ball!
Mushfiqur Rahim has been clean bowled here in a dramatic fashion😳#NZvsBAN#ODIWorldCup2023#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/TFXq6fZgvi— Akshat Goyal (@AkshatG63316497) October 13, 2023
Clean bowled!
Henry to Mushfiqur, OUT— Burhan Afridi (@theburhanafridi) October 13, 2023
Mushfiqur Rahim b Henry 66 (75b 6x4 2x6) SR: 88#CWC23 #WorldCup2023 #NZvsBAN