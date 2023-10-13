More Options

NZ vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Kane Williamson’s heroic comeback driving New Zealand to big win against Bangladesh

New Zealand maintained their perfect record in the tournament with a 8-wicket triumph in Chennai on Friday. The Kiwis put forth an exceptional bowling performance to restrict the Tigers to 245 before Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell helped them breze to the target with ample time to spare.

New Zealand immediately had things going their way after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Litton Das fell victim to Trent Boult on the first ball of the game which triggered a drastic top-order collapse. The Bangladeshi batters struggled to find runs and found themselves reeling at 56/4 in just 12 overs. However, the experience of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim played a pivotal role in their resurgence as they forged a crucial 96-run partnership. However, once the stand was broken by Lockie Ferguson, wickets kept felling at regular intervals despite the latter's anchoring knock of 66 off 75 deliveries. Nevertheless, Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on one end and contributed a valuable 41 runs, guiding Bangladesh to a competitive total of 245/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

In the second innings, the early dismissal of in-form batsman Rachin Ravindra proved to be inconsequential as returning captain Kane Williamson and Devon Conway put together a solid partnership of 80 runs. Once Conway was dismissed for 45, things improved further for the Black Caps as Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson effectively sealed matters with an impressive 108-run partnership. Unfortunately, Kane Williamson had to retire hurt when batting at 78 due to a thumb injury. Even so, Mitchell continued to excel and finished off the job in style for the Kiwis in the 43rd over, his runs column reading 89 at a remarkable strike rate of 132.83.

