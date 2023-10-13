NZ vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Kane Williamson’s heroic comeback driving New Zealand to big win against Bangladesh

New Zealand immediately had things going their way after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Litton Das fell victim to Trent Boult on the first ball of the game which triggered a drastic top-order collapse. The Bangladeshi batters struggled to find runs and found themselves reeling at 56/4 in just 12 overs. However, the experience of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim played a pivotal role in their resurgence as they forged a crucial 96-run partnership. However, once the stand was broken by Lockie Ferguson, wickets kept felling at regular intervals despite the latter's anchoring knock of 66 off 75 deliveries. Nevertheless, Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on one end and contributed a valuable 41 runs, guiding Bangladesh to a competitive total of 245/9 in their allotted 50 overs.