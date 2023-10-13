NZ vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Mehidy forcing Shakib to blatantly waste a review

Taskin Ahmed bowled a short ball down the leg side on the fifth ball of the 13th over to which Conway attempted a glance but couldn't connect. The ball was subsequently declared a wide by the umpire amidst an unenthusiastic appeal for caught behind. An interesting turn of events occurred thereon as Mehidy Hasan, fielding at backward point, insisted he heard a noise. Taskin was somewhat uncertain while wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim showed no interest. Nevertheless, Mehidy’s conviction coupled with Taskin’s indecisiveness compelled a reluctant Shakib Al Hasan to request a review. However, UltraEdge showed a flat line, indicating a clear gap between the bat and glove.