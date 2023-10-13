NZ vs BAN | Twitter reacts to Mehidy forcing Shakib to blatantly waste a review
In high-pressure DRS situations, captain plays a pivotal role in making wise decisions and optimally using the available reviews. Regrettably, Shakib Al Hasan found himself unable to manage the same on Friday, leading to one of two DRS being squandered in the face of pressure from his teammates.
In their pursuit of 246, New Zealand encountered an early setback in the form of newly instated opener Rachin Ravindra. Subsequently, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway orchestrated a steady partnership to steady the innings, guiding them to a score of 37/1 at the end of the powerplay. Bangladesh were evidently hungry for wickets and the pressure led them to making an DRS call in hopes of getting rid of Conway, costing them a potentially invaluable review.
Taskin Ahmed bowled a short ball down the leg side on the fifth ball of the 13th over to which Conway attempted a glance but couldn't connect. The ball was subsequently declared a wide by the umpire amidst an unenthusiastic appeal for caught behind. An interesting turn of events occurred thereon as Mehidy Hasan, fielding at backward point, insisted he heard a noise. Taskin was somewhat uncertain while wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim showed no interest. Nevertheless, Mehidy’s conviction coupled with Taskin’s indecisiveness compelled a reluctant Shakib Al Hasan to request a review. However, UltraEdge showed a flat line, indicating a clear gap between the bat and glove.
The Tigers’ captain's unconvincing and hesitant reaction to the review unsurprisingly stirred up a flurry of reactions on Twitter.
