IND vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Kohli taunts Rizwan for his time-wasting antics at the crease

After scratching his mark, Rizwan redid the strap on his pads while Pandya patiently waited on his mark. The batter then took some time to stretch himself out at the crease and despite the growing noise in the stadium, took off his gloves before putting them back on. The delay in proceedings clearly irked Virat Kohli, who was caught by the cameras moving his head back at forth between an imaginary watch on his wrist and Rizwan. The former skipper capped off his taunt by pretending to scribble something on his palm, seemingly indicating the potential issue of over-rates that could arise, before breaking into a grin as Pandya finally steamed in.