IND vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Kohli taunts Rizwan for his time-wasting antics at the crease
Virat Kohli was all prepared for the high-intensity clash|
ICC
Every batter has his own routine to tune into the zone before going about their business but the one adopted by Mohammad Rizwan caused much frustration for India on Saturday. He took his own sweet time before facing the first ball and was thus greeted by a cheeky taunt from Virat Kohli.
India managed to rein back Pakistan's momentum in the first innings at Motera on Sunday by taking wickets at crucial junctures to limit the visitors to 73/2 halfway through the 14th over. The departure of Imam-ul-Haq back to the pavilion off Hardik Pandya's bowling brought the in-form Mohammad Rizwan to the crease. The wicket-keeper batter only started walking into the field of play when Imam had nearly crossed the boundary but it was the shenanigans which followed that truly got on the nerves of the 1,00,000-plus crowd as well as the Indian players.
After scratching his mark, Rizwan redid the strap on his pads while Pandya patiently waited on his mark. The batter then took some time to stretch himself out at the crease and despite the growing noise in the stadium, took off his gloves before putting them back on. The delay in proceedings clearly irked Virat Kohli, who was caught by the cameras moving his head back at forth between an imaginary watch on his wrist and Rizwan. The former skipper capped off his taunt by pretending to scribble something on his palm, seemingly indicating the potential issue of over-rates that could arise, before breaking into a grin as Pandya finally steamed in.
The entire sequence of events had Twitterati laughing at Kohli's ability to keep entertaining as they took to social media to express the hilarity of the situation.
