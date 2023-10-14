IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as India’s Rolls Royce-bowling attack trigger shambolic Pakistan collapse in 7-wicket win

Winning the toss, India asked Pakistan into bat first who got off to a steady start, accumulating a score of 49/1 in the initial 10 overs. Even after Hardik Pandya enticed Imam-ul-Haq into a drive and had him caught behind in the 13th over, the sailing remained smooth for Pakistan. Skipper Babar Azam found his rhythm with well-timed boundaries while Mohammad Rizwan chugged along at the other end. The partnership between the pair amounted to a commendable 82 runs, resulting in a score of 155/2 around the 30-over mark, before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Babar with a beauty for a well-earned 50 off 58 balls. Thereon, the game took a dramatic turn as Pakistan soon found themselves at 168/6 after 34 overs as Rizwan fell a run short of his fifty. The collapse kept gaining momentum and soon become one of epic proportions as the Men in Green were bowled out for just 191, losing eight wickets for 36 runs in a span of 13 overs. For the hosts, the entire unit played its part as Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Kuldeep yadav and Ravindra Jadeja each chipped in with two wickets each.