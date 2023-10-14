IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts as India’s Rolls Royce-bowling attack trigger shambolic Pakistan collapse in 7-wicket win
In the highly anticipated encounter at Motera on Saturday, Pakistan succumbed under the pressure to endure their first loss of the event. The visitors collapsed from 155/2 to 191 all-out before fifties from Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer improved India’s World Cup record against their rivals to 8-0.
Winning the toss, India asked Pakistan into bat first who got off to a steady start, accumulating a score of 49/1 in the initial 10 overs. Even after Hardik Pandya enticed Imam-ul-Haq into a drive and had him caught behind in the 13th over, the sailing remained smooth for Pakistan. Skipper Babar Azam found his rhythm with well-timed boundaries while Mohammad Rizwan chugged along at the other end. The partnership between the pair amounted to a commendable 82 runs, resulting in a score of 155/2 around the 30-over mark, before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Babar with a beauty for a well-earned 50 off 58 balls. Thereon, the game took a dramatic turn as Pakistan soon found themselves at 168/6 after 34 overs as Rizwan fell a run short of his fifty. The collapse kept gaining momentum and soon become one of epic proportions as the Men in Green were bowled out for just 191, losing eight wickets for 36 runs in a span of 13 overs. For the hosts, the entire unit played its part as Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Kuldeep yadav and Ravindra Jadeja each chipped in with two wickets each.
Set a paltry target on a flat track, the Men in Blue showcased a dominant batting performance, with their captain Rohit Sharma steering the ship effectively. The returning Shubman Gill and on-song Virat Kohli failed to grab their opportunities, contributing 16 runs each but proved to be no barrier for Rohit ’s marauding innings. By the time he was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi for a 63-ball 86, featuring six boundaries and as many sixes, just 36 runs remain between India and the finish line. The steady duo of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul ensured there were no further hiccups, ending unbeaten on 53 and 16 respectively.
India vs Pakistan in World Cups:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2023
1992 - India won
1996 - India won
1999 - India won
2003 - India won
2011 - India won
2015 - India won
2019 - India won
2023 - India won pic.twitter.com/5ljtVZfc1e
Team India against Pakistan in World Cups:— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 14, 2023
India Won.
India Won.
India Won.
India Won.
India Won.
India Won.
India Won.
India Won.
- It's 8-0 Now and Streak and Domination is continues...!!!!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/aAWxVt9iBq
The celebration from Rohit Sharma after the win.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2023
He dedicates to his wife, Ritika. pic.twitter.com/vbjE2HPzRN
Rohit Sharma vs Pak bowlers tonight 😁 #INDvPAK #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/z5Z5D6qLbY— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 14, 2023
INDIA WON🔥🔥— vdk🌍 (@PavanPa70828761) October 14, 2023
#INDvPAK #PakistanTeam #pakistaniTv #India #RohitSharma𓃵 #GazzeUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/b1UJVL8AS7
#INDvsPAK— Aditya Koley (@Aditya_Koley07) October 14, 2023
Yeh dhai kilo hain hat hain... jo hindusthan ko humesha zindabad rakhega #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/fL9R47dL3R
Fatafat match khatam karke, Delhi jake Rama ke chole bhature khauga:#INDvsPAK #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/q17mxZRa3U— Avnish Singh (@Avii_singh07) October 14, 2023
First fifty for Shreyas Iyer in Wc 🔥 ❤ pic.twitter.com/1dJuYKzWjn— , (@AltofLeg) October 14, 2023
INDIA WINS 🇮🇳💙🥳#INDvsPAK #ShreyasIyer #RohitSharma #India pic.twitter.com/z54dau4QSc— 𝑽𝒂𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒚𝒂 𝑺𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒗𝒂 (@VASUPRIYA4344) October 14, 2023
We Won 🤗🇮🇳❤️— 💫..NS (@_03Neetu) October 14, 2023
BHARAT BEAT Pakistan BY 7 WICKETS 🤗 Jai Hind Jai Bharat🇮🇳Bharat Maata Ki Jai 🇮🇳
And Hitman #RohitSharma #ShreyasIyer Played Very Well 🔥🔥 👏👏🇮🇳🇮🇳#INDvPAK #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ZxZDNVRfXS