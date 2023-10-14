IND vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Pandya forcibly composing himself to earn priceless scalp of Imam-ul-Haq

Pandya started the over with a single off Babar, bringing Imam on strike, who slashed the next delivery square of the wicket for a ferocious boundary. The opener had thus raced to a run-a-ball 36, featuring six boundaries, in a more or less flawless knock even as Pandya stood his ground holding his head in frustration. The pressure was writ large on the bowler's face. Pandya evidently identified the same and before running in for his next delivery, took a moment to bow his head down and indulge in an animated conversation with himself, his hand gestures indicating an attempt to redraw focus to the task at hand. The motivational talk worked like a charm as Imam got a thick outside edge while attempting a cover drive that was bagged safely by KL Rahul with the gloves, provoking Pandya to pump his first and break into a passionate celebration.