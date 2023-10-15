AFG vs ENG | Naveen-ul-Haq's absolute jaffa leaves Jos Buttler's wickets in a mess

In the second ball of the 18th over, Naveen-ul-Haq delivered a fantastic ball to Buttler, which resulted in his dismissal. It was a brilliant piece of bowling from Naveen-ul-Haq, although Buttler's shot choice wasn't the best. Naveen-ul-Haq went slightly wider of the crease and bowled a fuller-length ball outside off, tempting Buttler to attempt an expansive shot. Buttler took the bait and went for a big booming drive, but the ball moved substantially, leaving him bewildered. There was a significant gap between his bat and pad, allowing the ball to pass through and shatter the stumps. Buttler tried to play around the angled delivery, but it flicked in with a wicked wrist action from wide on the crease and swiftly went back through the gate.