More Options

AFG vs ENG | Naveen-ul-Haq's absolute jaffa leaves Jos Buttler's wickets in a mess

AFG vs ENG | Naveen-ul-Haq's absolute jaffa leaves Jos Buttler's wickets in a mess

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Jos Buttler is a renowned batsman celebrated for his exceptional shot-making and smooth batting prowess, making him a challenging wicket to secure. However, Afghanistan's bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq, managed to unlock the code and dismiss him with a superb delivery in a World Cup match on Sunday.

In England's pursuit of 284, their start was shaky, largely due to the Afghan bowlers. Early on, Farooqi managed to dismiss Bairstow with just 3 runs on the scoreboard, with a marginal LBW decision. Mujeeb's delivery that kept low saw Root departing for 11 runs. England, with 52 runs on the board for the loss of 2 wickets at the conclusion of the powerplay, worked to stabilize after these initial setbacks. Afghanistan was putting up a formidable fight, and although Malan (32) contributed to keeping the scoreboard ticking, Nabi's astute bowling outfoxed him. The scoreboard read 68/3 when the captain, Jos Buttler, took the crease. Regrettably, the English captain couldn't stay at the wicket for an extended period.

In the second ball of the 18th over, Naveen-ul-Haq delivered a fantastic ball to Buttler, which resulted in his dismissal. It was a brilliant piece of bowling from Naveen-ul-Haq, although Buttler's shot choice wasn't the best. Naveen-ul-Haq went slightly wider of the crease and bowled a fuller-length ball outside off, tempting Buttler to attempt an expansive shot. Buttler took the bait and went for a big booming drive, but the ball moved substantially, leaving him bewildered. There was a significant gap between his bat and pad, allowing the ball to pass through and shatter the stumps. Buttler tried to play around the angled delivery, but it flicked in with a wicked wrist action from wide on the crease and swiftly went back through the gate.

Twitter erupted with reactions and took to social media to express their admiration for the bowler's skill and the effectiveness of the delivery.

That was an absolute jaffa!

Give and take!

He couldn't believe that!

That's India for you!

That hurts mowa bro!

He was left in shock!

Absolute peach!

Match turning point!

Agreed on this!

Big big wicket!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all