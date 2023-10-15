ENG VS AFG | Twitter consoles angry Gurbaz after he vents his frustration in dugout following run out

Shahidi was facing Adil Rashid in the fifth ball of the 19th over where he tried to flick the ball past mid wicket. Unfortunately, the fielder was quick to get to the ball and unleashed a rapid throw back to Jos Buttler. The wicketkeeper in turn gathered and disturbed the stumps in one quick motion to leave the diving Gurbaz short of his crease. Gurbaz was seen very disappointed and expressed aggression with throwing actions with his bat on the field first. He followed that up by hitting the boundary rope on his way back to the dugout. Disappointed at the prospect of missing a World Cup century, he even went to hit the chair present in the dugout and eventually walked to the dressing room with heads down.