ENG VS AFG | Twitter consoles angry Gurbaz after he vents his frustration in dugout following run out
Batsmen in the midst of a terrific innings often have high hopes of making significant contributions and capitalizing on the opportunity. Unfortunately, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made a quickfire 80, was not one of the fortunate ones, as he was left seething after being run-out by his own captain.
England didn't find their rhythm in the initial overs of the match against Afghanistan as the batsman displayed a steady partnership of 114 for the opening partnership. While one of the openers, Ibrahim Zadran (28) was dismissed in the 17th over, the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had already completed his half century, didn't let the scoring rate drop for Afghanistan. The English bowlers got rid of the experienced Rahmat Shah with the scoreboard reading 122/2 to gain a foothold in the game. And they did just that as some miscommunication between Hashmatullah Shahidi and Gurbaz led to some sparks on and off the field.
Shahidi was facing Adil Rashid in the fifth ball of the 19th over where he tried to flick the ball past mid wicket. Unfortunately, the fielder was quick to get to the ball and unleashed a rapid throw back to Jos Buttler. The wicketkeeper in turn gathered and disturbed the stumps in one quick motion to leave the diving Gurbaz short of his crease. Gurbaz was seen very disappointed and expressed aggression with throwing actions with his bat on the field first. He followed that up by hitting the boundary rope on his way back to the dugout. Disappointed at the prospect of missing a World Cup century, he even went to hit the chair present in the dugout and eventually walked to the dressing room with heads down.
Twitter consoled the Afghan batter for his lack of luck and praised him for an entertaining innings.
That was unexpected!
October 15, 2023
It hurts more than a breakup!
TAKE A BOW, RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ....!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 15, 2023
80 (57) with 8 fours and 4 sixes. A quality World Cup innings against England by Gurbaz, really unfortunate to miss out on a century due to a run out. pic.twitter.com/qsHuYENhpz
He was almost there!
Gurbaz have one of the best 50 to 100 conversion rate— Mr.Cricket (@PSLtime) October 15, 2023
No wonder he was Angry#CWC23 #ENGvsAFG pic.twitter.com/3Jr6iX1cox
Anyone at that point would be!
Gurbaz is angry— N🇺🇾 (@icrynowww) October 15, 2023
He couldn't do much about it!
Gurbaz lodu was quite angry with his captain's dismissal. Hmm.— Adv. Unni (@laxmipath) October 7, 2023
what now MF. #BANvAFG
Yeah man!
Gurbaz itna masst pel raha tha .. faltu ka runout aur game khatam— Kanishk Agarwal (@kanishkdabaav27) October 15, 2023
Agreed! He was about to score that century!
Gurbaz's runout was more disappointing than yesterday's Pak defeat#WC2023 #ENGvsAFG #PAKvIND— Imran Rameel Sandhu (@imran_rameel) October 15, 2023
Looked very frustrated!
Gurbaz was very angry after that runout.#ENGvsAFG— Meme Master (@SLayer_AB_20) October 15, 2023
Hurts deep!
Gurbaz's runout n his reaction at the end 💔— Laleena Khan (@khan_laleena) October 15, 2023