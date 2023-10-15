ENG VS AFG | Twitter criticizes Sam Curran for lashing out at camera after 20-run over

Upon completing his over, Sam Curran managed to regain his composure and focused on his fielding duties, keeping his emotions in check. However, his calm demeanor was disrupted when a cameraman positioned behind him attempted to capture his reactions. Initially unfazed, the cameraman then maneuvered the camera in Sam's direction from behind, which seemed to unnerve him. He promptly turned around, gently pushed the camera in the opposite direction, and pointed to the ropes to advise the cameraman not to encroach inside playing field.