ENG VS AFG | Twitter criticizes Sam Curran for lashing out at camera after 20-run over
Players typically strive to maintain composure and refrain from displaying emotions while the game is still on. However, in the match against Afghanistan on Sunday, Sam Curran couldn't conceal his frustration and exhibited visible fluctuations of emotions after conceding 20 runs in an over.
England's decision to win the toss in their match against Afghanistan quickly turned into regret as the Afghan batsmen displayed a solid and impressive performance. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran established an excellent partnership, propelling their score to 55-0 after just 8 overs. Despite the English bowlers' efforts to disrupt their rhythm, they couldn't find a breakthrough, and things took a turn for the worse. In the 10th over, Sam Curran conceded 20 runs, thanks to the brilliant batting display by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who hit three boundaries, clearly unsettling Curran and adding to the mounting pressure.
Upon completing his over, Sam Curran managed to regain his composure and focused on his fielding duties, keeping his emotions in check. However, his calm demeanor was disrupted when a cameraman positioned behind him attempted to capture his reactions. Initially unfazed, the cameraman then maneuvered the camera in Sam's direction from behind, which seemed to unnerve him. He promptly turned around, gently pushed the camera in the opposite direction, and pointed to the ropes to advise the cameraman not to encroach inside playing field.
The Twitterati swiftly criticized Sam Curran for displaying frustration and aggression on the field during an ongoing match.
