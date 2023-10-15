ENG vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Buttler does a Dhoni behind the stumps to send Rahmat Shah packing
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers in the game due to his skill behind the wickets. Jos Buttler, who admitted during the last World Cup to be a Dhoni fan, replicated his idol’s magic behind the stumps against Afghanistan on Sunday to dismiss Rahmat Shah.
In the 13th clash of the World Cup between England and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, the former won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rahmanullah Gurbaz started off his fireworks from the third over pushing the score from 7 to 21 in a single over. He was assisted by Ibrahim Zadran from the other end in getting Afghanistan to a good start.
But after Zadran (28) was dismissed by Rashid in the 17th over, Rahmat Shah came out to support the set Gurbaz to continue the onslaught. But it was Jos Buttler who sent off Rahmat with his lightning-fast stumping behind the stumps. The Afghan was beaten by Adil Rashid’s leg spinner and leaned too ahead to block the ball. As the ball ended up in Buttler’s gloves, the Englishman took no time to get the bails off in a flash. Even though the camera showed Rahmat’s foot grounded behind the crease, Buttler, in the most MSD way possible, signaled that he had gotten his man.
The replays sided with Buttler as the Afghan veteran had his foot over the crease when the bails came off and England had gained a proper foothold in the game. Twitter reacted to Buttler’s astonishing quick reflex behind the stumps and praised him for his speed.
Rashid strikes again!!— SHAMIM MOLLA (@molla8868) October 15, 2023
Rahmat Shah whizzes past the outside edge and Buttler makes a sharp stumping..!! pic.twitter.com/Y04G6Ewe5y
Very good stumping by buttler... Back to back wickets— AK Tips and facts 🙂 💙 (@AKfunfacts) October 15, 2023
"Dhonisque" stumping from Buttler.— Ravi Sinha (@_ravitweets_) October 15, 2023
Great stumping by Buttler— Abhi (@Abhi209E) October 15, 2023
Afghanistan should’ve made 350 here but I’ll bet on them getting under 270 all out— Cole DePint (@Bavew97) October 15, 2023
Now see Afghanistan getting all out under 210 within 40 Overs— 🎰 (@bottom_hand) October 15, 2023
England to wake the fuck up we’re getting slapped by Afghanistan— Ryan Isaacs 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@RyanLevyOut14) October 15, 2023
Arre Afghanistan is getting bowled out for less than 200 runs take this in writing 😂😂— Politics 🗳️ n Cricket 🏏 🇮🇳🏴 (@rs_3702) October 15, 2023
#StarSportsTamil #STARAIKELUNGAL gurbaz wicket is so important unnecessary run out this pair Partnership eduthu ponum #ENGvAFG— @MukilanMaran (@Mukilansmithi) October 15, 2023
Just a single mistake can cause the collops of an inning, yesterday it was wrong shot attempt by #babar and today #gurbaz runout, a learning material for young cricketers!#ENGvsAFG #IndiavsPak #ENGvAFG #WorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/qhJw0l443Z— Manish Patel (@ManishLuswada) October 15, 2023