ENG vs AFG | Twitterverse in shock as Afghanistan's bowling masterclass sinks England

Afghanistan were on the attack right from the start as Farooqi dismissed Bairstow for just 3 runs before Mujeeb got rid of Root with a delivery that kept low. While Malan contributed to ticking the scoreboard, in his 32 run mark ,Nabi's clever bowling outfoxed him. The scoreboard read 68/3 when England's captain, Jos Buttler, came to the crease, but he couldn't stay for long. Harry Brook played beautifully to keep his team in the hunt, eventually reaching his 50. As Brook continued to hold one end, but Nabi got rid of Sam Curran. Brook eventually crumbled under pressure for a well made 66 runs leaving England on the brink of defeat. Mark Wood and Rashid tried to take it deep but Rashid Khan ensure that the tail did not waggle for too long. Afghanistan's bowlers were outstanding, with all their main five bowlers picking up at least one wicket and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan particularly impressive, each picking up 3 wickets to secure Afghanistan's victory.