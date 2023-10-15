More Options

ENG vs AFG | Twitterverse in shock as Afghanistan's bowling masterclass sinks England

ENG vs AFG | Twitterverse in shock as Afghanistan's bowling masterclass sinks England

13

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Afgans celebrate yet another break through

|

Afghanistan cricket twitter

Afghanistan emerged victorious in an exhilarating contest, winning by a margin of 96 runs, relegating England to their second World Cup defeat. Defending a par target of 285, the Afghan bowlers, particularly Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan, ensured their first WC win over a Test playing nation.

Afghanistan were asked to bat first by England and got off to a dream start. Woakes and Topley failed to hit their mark early as Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran made the most of the surface and raced to 79 in the first 10 overs. Things went downhill quite quickly though as Ibrahim Zadran with 28 runs was the first to go and Rahmat Shah didn't last long either. Gurbaz, who looked to be terrific touch, was tragically run-out for 80. The wickets didn't stop there and Afghanistan went from 114/0 to 190/6. England's spinners were brilliant with Adil Rashid (3/42) and part-timers, Livingstone and Root, ensuring the damage control was done. It was Ikram Alikhil who batted with a lot of poise though and he kept the Afghans in the game. Handful cameos from Rashid Khan (23) and Mujeeb (28) made sure Afghanistan ended up with quite a respectable total of 284. 

Afghanistan were on the attack right from the start as Farooqi dismissed Bairstow for just 3 runs before Mujeeb got rid of Root with a delivery that kept low. While Malan contributed to ticking the scoreboard, in his 32 run mark ,Nabi's clever bowling outfoxed him. The scoreboard read 68/3 when England's captain, Jos Buttler, came to the crease, but he couldn't stay for long. Harry Brook played beautifully to keep his team in the hunt, eventually reaching his 50. As Brook continued to hold one end, but Nabi got rid of Sam Curran. Brook eventually crumbled under pressure for a well made 66 runs leaving England on the brink of defeat. Mark Wood and Rashid tried to take it deep but Rashid Khan ensure that the tail did not waggle for too long. Afghanistan's bowlers were outstanding, with all their main five bowlers picking up at least one wicket and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan particularly impressive, each picking up 3 wickets to secure Afghanistan's victory.

History made!!!💥💥💥💥

Congrats boiss!!!

Big big win for Afghanistan team!

Rememeber the day!

What a fantastic game!

Hahaha!

Yes it is!

What a fight!

Oh!!!

That's something to cosider now!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all