ENG vs AFG | Twitterverse in shock as Afghanistan's bowling masterclass sinks England
Afgans celebrate yet another break through|
Afghanistan cricket twitter
Afghanistan emerged victorious in an exhilarating contest, winning by a margin of 96 runs, relegating England to their second World Cup defeat. Defending a par target of 285, the Afghan bowlers, particularly Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan, ensured their first WC win over a Test playing nation.
Afghanistan were asked to bat first by England and got off to a dream start. Woakes and Topley failed to hit their mark early as Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran made the most of the surface and raced to 79 in the first 10 overs. Things went downhill quite quickly though as Ibrahim Zadran with 28 runs was the first to go and Rahmat Shah didn't last long either. Gurbaz, who looked to be terrific touch, was tragically run-out for 80. The wickets didn't stop there and Afghanistan went from 114/0 to 190/6. England's spinners were brilliant with Adil Rashid (3/42) and part-timers, Livingstone and Root, ensuring the damage control was done. It was Ikram Alikhil who batted with a lot of poise though and he kept the Afghans in the game. Handful cameos from Rashid Khan (23) and Mujeeb (28) made sure Afghanistan ended up with quite a respectable total of 284.
Afghanistan were on the attack right from the start as Farooqi dismissed Bairstow for just 3 runs before Mujeeb got rid of Root with a delivery that kept low. While Malan contributed to ticking the scoreboard, in his 32 run mark ,Nabi's clever bowling outfoxed him. The scoreboard read 68/3 when England's captain, Jos Buttler, came to the crease, but he couldn't stay for long. Harry Brook played beautifully to keep his team in the hunt, eventually reaching his 50. As Brook continued to hold one end, but Nabi got rid of Sam Curran. Brook eventually crumbled under pressure for a well made 66 runs leaving England on the brink of defeat. Mark Wood and Rashid tried to take it deep but Rashid Khan ensure that the tail did not waggle for too long. Afghanistan's bowlers were outstanding, with all their main five bowlers picking up at least one wicket and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan particularly impressive, each picking up 3 wickets to secure Afghanistan's victory.
History made!!!💥💥💥💥
This is history @ACBofficials #AFGvsENG 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— AbA (@Abhishekboss2) October 15, 2023
Congrats boiss!!!
Well done @ACBofficials 💯. 2nd win in the world cup and it's come against defending champions England. What a game for crowd of Delhi #AFGvsENG #AFGvENG pic.twitter.com/V3A99ySJx7— Coverdrive 🇮🇳 (@coverdrive04) October 15, 2023
Big big win for Afghanistan team!
Congratulations @ACBofficials 💥— Pruthvi (@pruthviz) October 15, 2023
Absolute delight to watch Afghanistan bowling#AFGvsENG #ICCWorldCup2023
Rememeber the day!
Yes that’s history made in Feroz shah Kotla. !! #AFGvsENG #ICCCricketWorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/FvZHCr9HkN— 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 (வாழப்பாடி இராம சுகந்தன்) (@vazhapadi) October 15, 2023
What a fantastic game!
Afghanistan 🇦🇫 well played #AFGvsENG 👏— 🦷💉 (@toothprick69) October 15, 2023
Hahaha!
Afghanistan to India 🇮🇳 🇦🇫#CricketWorldCup2023 #CricketWorldCup #Afganistan#ENGvAFG #AFGvsENG #AFGvENG #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/JOoiM41pNT— Aanchal (@SweetLilQueen) October 15, 2023
Yes it is!
day of Afghanistan 💪💪 #AFGvsENG— Xulaman (@SulamanShabir) October 15, 2023
What a fight!
Afghanistan won. #Afganistan #AFGvsENG #CWC23 #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/d2b9Obd4bY— 𝑴𝒖𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒎𝒂𝒅 𝑺𝒂𝒒𝒊𝒃 (@M_SQB01) October 15, 2023
Oh!!!
#AFGvsENG upset happens— Kashif Raza (@kashifraza1) October 15, 2023
The biggest upset of the #ICC world cup is going to happen today 👍
AFG vs ENG#PalestineLivesMatter #Palestine #IsraelPalestineConflict #Cricket #Afghanistan beat #England
That's something to cosider now!
England's famous defeats in ICC tournaments :— Sunrisers Army (@srhorangearmy) October 15, 2023
Vs Netherlands (2009 WT20)
Vs Ireland (2011 CWC)
Vs Ban (2016 CWC)
Vs IRE (2022 WT20)
Vs Afg(2023 CWC)*#AFGvsENG #CricketWorldCup2023 @skbshots @C4CRICVENKATESH @23_rahulr @RiserTweex @leg_gully pic.twitter.com/1cGCKqBaQM