AUS vs SA | Twitter in disbelief as banners fall apart amidst sudden storm in Lucknow to halt play

The opening phase of the game was played under a harsh sun with temperatures riding high in the north Indian city before skies turned grey with no prior warning leading to a rain-interruption in the 33rd over. Even though the players soon returned on the pitch with no overs lost, this was just the beginning of the havoc. Lightning and loud thunders were soon accompanied by a sandstorm in the stadium alongside extremely powerful gusts of window causing the jerseys to flutter about. Things came to head in the last 10 overs when the Cricket World Cup banners wrapped around the stands dramatically came off and crashed down amidst the crowd, leading to a stop in play. The security forces at hand were quick to evacuate the portion where the calamity occurred and fortunately for everyone involved, no injuries were reported.