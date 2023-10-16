AUS vs SA | Twitter in disbelief as banners fall apart amidst sudden storm in Lucknow to halt play
As an outdoor sport, cricket is susceptible to all sorts of force majeures evoked by nature, a phenomenon that was on display on Monday. The clash between Australia and Sri Lanka suffered a brief interruption when the hoardings attached to the stands fell into the crowd causing much chaos.
The first innings of the 14th World Cup 2023 encounter at the EKana Cricket Stadium was no less than a roller-coaster ride as Sri Lanka’s catastrophic collapse after an opening partnership of 125 saw them eventually tumble out for 209. Incidentally, the on-field action was not the only domain that suffered from haphazard circumstances as the game was engulfed in immensely bizarre natural state of affairs as well.
The opening phase of the game was played under a harsh sun with temperatures riding high in the north Indian city before skies turned grey with no prior warning leading to a rain-interruption in the 33rd over. Even though the players soon returned on the pitch with no overs lost, this was just the beginning of the havoc. Lightning and loud thunders were soon accompanied by a sandstorm in the stadium alongside extremely powerful gusts of window causing the jerseys to flutter about. Things came to head in the last 10 overs when the Cricket World Cup banners wrapped around the stands dramatically came off and crashed down amidst the crowd, leading to a stop in play. The security forces at hand were quick to evacuate the portion where the calamity occurred and fortunately for everyone involved, no injuries were reported.
Footage captured by the crowd showed banners continue to fall even aftet the first innings ended which was followed by a delayed start to the second innings due to the prevailing weather. Twitterati was amused by the happenings and was quick to criticize the organizers for the substandard safety measures.
Looks dangerous!
Ekana stadium Lucknow— Samyak Mordia (@SamyakMordia) October 16, 2023
Australia v. Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/Z3ZasLsegx
Nature giving hell
Things falling off the roof of the stadium during the game. These guys were calling it a top 5 stadium in the world during a Lucknow video package 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/ZAau8gm6ff— F (@fas___m) October 16, 2023
It's a storm
#AUSvSL stadium going apart in lucknow by wind only pic.twitter.com/fr3YrDCdvc— Darksideraza (@Darksiderazaa) October 16, 2023
Massive windstorm
Big drama here in Lucknow. Parts of the hoarding have fallen off the top of the stadium and landed dangerously near spectators amid a massive windstorm.https://t.co/naiX5BHaSG— Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) October 16, 2023
Intense storm
#AUSvsSL #AUSvSL Weather— Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) October 16, 2023
Intense storms are moving over Lucknow city. Storms are currently over North & NW of the city, outside the stadium situated in SE of the city
Steering NW to SE#LucknowRains https://t.co/VoYGF3z03w pic.twitter.com/TVD1zE7C7s
Dust storm
Sand Strom in #Lucknow #AUSvSL #CWC23 #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/fH2IjoR4vC— Pulkit chaurasiya (@Pulkitchaurasi1) October 16, 2023
Only one
Lucknow in it's whole history of existing has only given one good thing. https://t.co/faJjDDFiT8— Chaakash Popra (@kyabataubhai) October 16, 2023
Not good
@BCCI Today, a storm came in the middle of the match in Lucknow Australia vs Srilanka there was commotion amongs the public and all of the sudden the hoarding collapsed. pic.twitter.com/zS3d1N6nva— Savit Singh (@SavitSingh1986) October 16, 2023
Nature's wraith
Hordings broke in #SLvsAUS, Lucknow.................#ENGvsAFG #SLvsAUS #ekana #CricketWorldCup #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/JbmmIZ296z— Khushamad Ahmad (@a_khushamad) October 16, 2023
Storm time!
लखनऊ में तेज बारिश के बाद अब आंधी आई..!!— रोहित पंत | क्रिकेट वाला (@RP17cricket) October 16, 2023
ऑस्ट्रेलिया v श्रीलंका वर्ल्ड कप मुकाबले में बिगड़ा मौसम...!!!#AUSvsSL | #CWC23 | #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/kpBfBuVcuj