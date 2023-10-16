More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter in disbelief as banners fall apart amidst sudden storm in Lucknow to halt play

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

As an outdoor sport, cricket is susceptible to all sorts of force majeures evoked by nature, a phenomenon that was on display on Monday. The clash between Australia and Sri Lanka suffered a brief interruption when the hoardings attached to the stands fell into the crowd causing much chaos.

The first innings of the 14th World Cup 2023 encounter at the EKana Cricket Stadium was no less than a roller-coaster ride as Sri Lanka’s catastrophic collapse after an opening partnership of 125 saw them eventually tumble out for 209. Incidentally, the on-field action was not the only domain that suffered from haphazard circumstances as the game was engulfed in immensely bizarre natural state of affairs as well.

The opening phase of the game was played under a harsh sun with temperatures riding high in the north Indian city before skies turned grey with no prior warning leading to a rain-interruption in the 33rd over. Even though the players soon returned on the pitch with no overs lost, this was just the beginning of the havoc. Lightning and loud thunders were soon accompanied by a sandstorm in the stadium alongside extremely powerful gusts of window causing the jerseys to flutter about. Things came to head in the last 10 overs when the Cricket World Cup banners wrapped around the stands dramatically came off and crashed down amidst the crowd, leading to a stop in play. The security forces at hand were quick to evacuate the portion where the calamity occurred and fortunately for everyone involved, no injuries were reported.

Footage captured by the crowd showed banners continue to fall even aftet the first innings ended which was followed by a delayed start to the second innings due to the prevailing weather. Twitterati was amused by the happenings and was quick to criticize the organizers for the substandard safety measures.

