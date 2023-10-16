More Options

AUS vs SL | Twitter applauds clinical Australia clinching maiden victory with five-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In the 14th match of the 2023 World Cup, both Australia and Sri Lanka sought a much-needed maiden victory in Lucknow on Momday. The Lions threw away a strong start to collapse for a paltry 209 and despite a few hiccups, the Kangaroos eventually reached the target comfortably to get off the mark.

After opting to bat first, the Sri Lankan team started off strongly, with both their openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera reaching half-centuries in a commanding opening partnership of 125. However, Australian skipper Pat Cummins first broke through by dismissing the former for a steady 61 in the 22nd over before getting rid of the latter for a 82-ball 78 five overs later. Thereon, the Kangaroos wreaked havoc and reaped the rewards for their discipline as evident from the fact that six of nine wickets that fell to the bowlers were either LBWs or bowled. Adam Zampa emerged as the destructor-in-chief after a poor start to the tournament, returning figures of 4/47, while Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell in tandem completed the demolition job. Sri Lanka thus imploded from a strong position of 157/1 to being all out for 209, losing 9 wickets in the span of 52 balls.

In response, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner made a strong start, collecting 15 runs from the first over. However, the latter was soon trapped in front of the stumps as was Steve Smith in a double-wicket maiden by Dilshan Madushanka. Nevertheless, Marsh stuck to his aggressive approach, taking Australia to 64/2 at the end of the powerplay. Just when the team seemed to be cruising, the opener was run out while attempting an unnecessary second run after a partnership of 57 with Marnus Labuschagne. Following this setback, Josh Inglis joined forces with the incumbent middle-order batter to build a game-winning partnership of 77. Inglis achieved a maiden World Cup fifty, eventually being dismissed for a run-a-ball 58. A final flourish from Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis finished things off for Australia with 88 balls to spare. 

