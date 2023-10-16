AUS vs SL | Twitter applauds clinical Australia clinching maiden victory with five-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka

After opting to bat first, the Sri Lankan team started off strongly, with both their openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera reaching half-centuries in a commanding opening partnership of 125. However, Australian skipper Pat Cummins first broke through by dismissing the former for a steady 61 in the 22nd over before getting rid of the latter for a 82-ball 78 five overs later. Thereon, the Kangaroos wreaked havoc and reaped the rewards for their discipline as evident from the fact that six of nine wickets that fell to the bowlers were either LBWs or bowled. Adam Zampa emerged as the destructor-in-chief after a poor start to the tournament, returning figures of 4/47, while Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell in tandem completed the demolition job. Sri Lanka thus imploded from a strong position of 157/1 to being all out for 209, losing 9 wickets in the span of 52 balls.