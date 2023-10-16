AUS vs SL | Twitter applauds clinical Australia clinching maiden victory with five-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka
In the 14th match of the 2023 World Cup, both Australia and Sri Lanka sought a much-needed maiden victory in Lucknow on Momday. The Lions threw away a strong start to collapse for a paltry 209 and despite a few hiccups, the Kangaroos eventually reached the target comfortably to get off the mark.
After opting to bat first, the Sri Lankan team started off strongly, with both their openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera reaching half-centuries in a commanding opening partnership of 125. However, Australian skipper Pat Cummins first broke through by dismissing the former for a steady 61 in the 22nd over before getting rid of the latter for a 82-ball 78 five overs later. Thereon, the Kangaroos wreaked havoc and reaped the rewards for their discipline as evident from the fact that six of nine wickets that fell to the bowlers were either LBWs or bowled. Adam Zampa emerged as the destructor-in-chief after a poor start to the tournament, returning figures of 4/47, while Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell in tandem completed the demolition job. Sri Lanka thus imploded from a strong position of 157/1 to being all out for 209, losing 9 wickets in the span of 52 balls.
In response, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner made a strong start, collecting 15 runs from the first over. However, the latter was soon trapped in front of the stumps as was Steve Smith in a double-wicket maiden by Dilshan Madushanka. Nevertheless, Marsh stuck to his aggressive approach, taking Australia to 64/2 at the end of the powerplay. Just when the team seemed to be cruising, the opener was run out while attempting an unnecessary second run after a partnership of 57 with Marnus Labuschagne. Following this setback, Josh Inglis joined forces with the incumbent middle-order batter to build a game-winning partnership of 77. Inglis achieved a maiden World Cup fifty, eventually being dismissed for a run-a-ball 58. A final flourish from Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis finished things off for Australia with 88 balls to spare.
Big W
Australia needed a powerful batting performance before their big game against Pakistan. Would have liked Warner and Smith to get more time but Marsh was looking very dangerous. The form of Inglis a big plus. After an insipid start, the bowlers needed to come back and they did…— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 16, 2023
Never ever
Australia should never be underestimated.. especially in big tournaments.— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 16, 2023
In the 1999 World Cup, they were shaky in initial stage but gained vigour as tournament progressed & then peaked at the right time.
This win against Sri Lanka will give them immense confidence.#AUSvsSL
Bounce back
Australia bounce back after timid outings. A much needed win!!👏🏾 Impressive 50s by Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis. @Gmaxi_32's late surge will definitely benefit their NRR.💪🏾#CWC23 #AUSvSL— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 16, 2023
Let's go
Lets gooo Australia!!! finally a W😆 so happy for Davey!🥹🔥🔥🔥 #CWC23 #AUSvsSL— PokéMegha✨CWC era~ (@PokeMegha) October 16, 2023
All of them!
marsh had all them nots on her head omg— BIGGEST LEO (@prettyyygirlari) October 16, 2023
LOL
Trust Aussies to have their sense of humour intact at all times. Mitch Marsh telling Sunny G that he is making up for his father Geoff Marsh’s poor strike rate was 👌😂 #AUSvsSL #CWC23 @CricketAus— Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) October 16, 2023
Stress alert
Marsh ki prediction sach na ho 😭🥺 ab dar ka mahol hai— Ankit 🇮🇳 (@underthesky_227) October 16, 2023
Interesting
Glenn Maxwell now has the Most Sixes in India in International cricket by visiting player in the history (51).— Lubana Warriors (@LovepreetS49) October 16, 2023
Glenn Maxwell - The six hitting machine pic.twitter.com/yXg6aHXgto
On top
Most sixes by a visiting batter in india (across all formats)— Maxi 🚩 (@maxiking018) October 16, 2023
51- glenn Maxwell
49- kieron Pollard
48- Asghar Afghan
48- Ab Develliers #CWC2023
Noted
Hello Bengaluru. Support ur home Bois Maxwell and Starc 🔥🔥🔥#ausvpak #CWC23 https://t.co/5zjQxcVJyR— Soham999 (@Soham9907) October 16, 2023