AUS vs SL | Twitter awes at Warner upholding cricket's 'gentleman's game' tag by enthusiastically helping groundstaff

After Sri Lanka ran away with the game in the early stages courtesy of an opening partnership of 125 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Australia reined back momentum brilliantly with three quick wickets in the middle to have them reeling at 178/4 after 32 overs when suddenly rain interrupted play. The unexpected delay seemed likely to cause frustration for the Kangaroos given they were well on top of the game at the stage and looked hungry to scalp wickets. However, a certain David Warner remained unperturbed, much to Twitterati's liking.