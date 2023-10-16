More Options

AUS vs SL | Twitter awes at Warner upholding cricket's 'gentleman's game' tag by enthusiastically helping groundstaff

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

David Warner drags the covers onto the field of play

'Spirit of cricket' remains a contentious subject regarding in-play issues but there is little doubting the inclination of players to exhibit gentlemanly behaviour outside the realms of competition. David Warner served as an epitome of the same on Monday as he jovially helped bring on the covers.

After Sri Lanka ran away with the game in the early stages courtesy of an opening partnership of 125 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Australia reined back momentum brilliantly with three quick wickets in the middle to have them reeling at 178/4 after 32 overs when suddenly rain interrupted play. The unexpected delay seemed likely to cause frustration for the Kangaroos given they were well on top of the game at the stage and looked hungry to scalp wickets. However, a certain David Warner remained unperturbed, much to Twitterati's liking.

The ground staff were quick on their feet to drag the tarps onto the playing surface once the umpires waved the players off and to ensure minimal damage was done, Warner happily tagged along the hard-working men. He grabbed onto the covers and brought them out to the middle alongside a small army around him, sporting a wide grin on his face throughout the face.

Recently in the Asia Cup, Mohammed Siraj had donated his prize money in the final to the groundstaff as well and Twitterati suggested the latest incident served as another reminder of why cricket is called the gentlemen's game.

