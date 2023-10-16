AUS VS SL | Twitter laughs as Marnus brainwashes umpire to review obvious not out

On the last ball of the 16th over, Adam Zampa delivered a nicely flighted ball outside off which Kusal Perera turned towards square leg and initially showed the intent for a single but quickly retracted his decision. In the meantime, Marnus Labuschagne made a quick throw at the striker's end from within the circle, resulting in a direct hit. The bails were dislodged, and with the square-leg umpire clearly convinced that Kusal was well within the crease, he quietly moved to reposition the bails.