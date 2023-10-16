More Options

AUS VS SL | Twitter laughs as Marnus brainwashes umpire to review obvious not out

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The umpires have to constantly face challenging situation as they grapple with fervent appeals from both teams. On Monday, however, an unexpected bother was added to the list when Marnus Labuschagne exerted pressure on Chris Gaffaney to refer an apparent run-out decision to the third umpire.

Sri Lanka walked out to bat first after winning the toss in Lucknow and got off to a good start. Sri Lanka's composed and effective batting combined with Australia’s horrendous use of the reviews at ther disposal saw the lions cruise to 91/0 after 16 overs when the Kangaroos forced another unnecessary third umpire referral, albeit this one was more jovial in nature. 

On the last ball of the 16th over, Adam Zampa delivered a nicely flighted ball outside off which Kusal Perera turned towards square leg and initially showed the intent for a single but quickly retracted his decision. In the meantime, Marnus Labuschagne made a quick throw at the striker's end from within the circle, resulting in a direct hit. The bails were dislodged, and with the square-leg umpire clearly convinced that Kusal was well within the crease, he quietly moved to reposition the bails.

However, Labuschagne appealed right in his face while standing next to him and continued to be persistent with continuous talking. With seemingly no other choice, the on-field umpire was ultimately persuaded to signal for the third umpire to review the incident. As suspected, it was confirmed that Kusal had safely grounded his bat inside the crease and was not out. 

Twitter was flooded with hilarious reactions and laughter following this incident.

