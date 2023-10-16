More Options

AUS vs SL | Twitter praises Mitchell Starc for issuing Mankad warning on easy run out chance

AUS vs SL | Twitter praises Mitchell Starc for issuing Mankad warning on easy run out chance

5268

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mitchell Starc was ferverously looking to scalp a wicket in his first spell on Monday

|

Mankading has been one of the most controversial topics in cricket alongside how far the Australians push the limits when it comes to the rules of cricket. However, Mitchell Starc passed up on an easy Mankad run out on Kusal Perera before issuing a stern warning to the Sri Lankan opener.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first on a Lucknow track that is known for its dual-pace nature. With two losses under their belt already, Australia were bound to be desperate for an early wicket. This was evident when they decided to review an LBW call on the very first ball after it had very clearly hit the edge of the bat. As Australia already have a poor record when it comes to the integrity of the game, what happened in the same over was shocking to say the least. 

Having had to re-bowl the fourth ball of the over, due to a wide, Starc came running into the crease with his normal intensity. However, instead of delivering the ball, he pulled up realizing that Perera was on his way out of the crease. After stopping in his tracks, Strac turned around to the Sri Lankan issuing a warning. Perera seemed unperturbed by the same and gestured to the Aussie to try it if he wanted to.

Twitter was full of praise for the Aussie for flying the flag for sportsmanship at the World Cup.

Here comes the warning!

Let's see

Warning!

No mankad

Spirit of cricket!

Sportsmanship

No debate

That will be interesting!

Incoming?

Nope

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all