AUS vs SL | Twitter praises Mitchell Starc for issuing Mankad warning on easy run out chance
Mitchell Starc was ferverously looking to scalp a wicket in his first spell on Monday|
Mankading has been one of the most controversial topics in cricket alongside how far the Australians push the limits when it comes to the rules of cricket. However, Mitchell Starc passed up on an easy Mankad run out on Kusal Perera before issuing a stern warning to the Sri Lankan opener.
Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first on a Lucknow track that is known for its dual-pace nature. With two losses under their belt already, Australia were bound to be desperate for an early wicket. This was evident when they decided to review an LBW call on the very first ball after it had very clearly hit the edge of the bat. As Australia already have a poor record when it comes to the integrity of the game, what happened in the same over was shocking to say the least.
Having had to re-bowl the fourth ball of the over, due to a wide, Starc came running into the crease with his normal intensity. However, instead of delivering the ball, he pulled up realizing that Perera was on his way out of the crease. After stopping in his tracks, Strac turned around to the Sri Lankan issuing a warning. Perera seemed unperturbed by the same and gestured to the Aussie to try it if he wanted to.
Twitter was full of praise for the Aussie for flying the flag for sportsmanship at the World Cup.
Here comes the warning!
October 16, 2023
Let's see
If we lose this game it's bc starc didn't do the mankad— 🌈Stu 🇦🇺 (@stuwhy) October 16, 2023
Warning!
#KusalPerera leaves the crease early. Starc let's the umpire know about it. Left the crease early again, warned Kusal Perera this time. Refused to get him out through 'Mankad' twice. Good sportsmanship from Starc. 👏#WorldCup2023 #AUSvSL #AUSvsSL pic.twitter.com/1V0vqyUCAo— Mahad (@MahadCricket) October 16, 2023
No mankad
UPDATE || Mitchell Starc decides NOT to Mankad Kusal Perera. He gas only warned him. Spirit of cricket displayed by Mitchell Starc.#SLvAUS #AUSvSL #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/17dgiUlMj5— Ayesha (@AyeshaEhtishamm) October 16, 2023
Spirit of cricket!
Mitchell Starc maintained the spirit of cricket by only giving a warning to Kusal Perera! He decided not to Mankad him. 👏🏻 #SLvsAUS #AUSvSL #ICCCricketWorldCup #Starc #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/fVIjZMymWh— Anum Farooq Rashid (@anum4) October 16, 2023
Sportsmanship
Mitchell Starc decides NOT to Mankad Kusal Perera. He gas only warned him. Spirit of cricket displayed by Mitchell Starc.#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/pZeZzfbVZS— ZÙ HÂ ÏB H 么 S S 么 N (@Zohaibby) October 16, 2023
No debate
Starc with a warning of Mankad. Now the warning is in first over I hope people will not bring spirit of game debate now.#AUSvSL— RS (@Rssssssssse) October 16, 2023
That will be interesting!
Starc will mankad him— elena musk (@AnmolAleena) October 16, 2023
Incoming?
Starc gives Kusal Perera a warning. Mankad incoming?— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) October 16, 2023
Nope
Starc tried to mankad🤣— kutty fan (@Mahiii2378) October 16, 2023