AUS vs SL | Twitter praises Mitchell Starc for issuing Mankad warning on easy run out chance

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first on a Lucknow track that is known for its dual-pace nature. With two losses under their belt already, Australia were bound to be desperate for an early wicket. This was evident when they decided to review an LBW call on the very first ball after it had very clearly hit the edge of the bat. As Australia already have a poor record when it comes to the integrity of the game, what happened in the same over was shocking to say the least.