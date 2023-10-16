AUS vs SL | Twitter shocked as desperate Australia blatantly burn DRS on opening ball
Teams which are in the bowling side typically aim to secure early wickets and make a strong start in their matches and increase pressure on the opponents. Unfortunately, Australia's eagerness for an early breakthrough led them to lose their first review on the very first ball of the innings.
Both Sri Lanka and Australia suffered the worst possible start to the World Cup campaign, losing their opening two games each to be left reeling in eighth and tenth in the table. Unsurprisingly thus, the sides were hungry to get their tournament in gear when they took on each other in Lucknow on Monday and the desperation was apparent on the first ball of the encounter itself after the Lankans chose to bat first.
The delivery, a typical full inswinger from Starc, saw opener Pathum Nissanka just about manage to get his bat down in time. Nevertheless, the ball went on strike him very low on the pad as well in front of the leg stump, raising questions about whether it might have been sliding down leg. A massive appeal for LBW followed but the umpire firmly held his ground. However, in a dramatic sequence, Australia surprisingly decided to review with just 3 seconds remaining on the timer. The UltraEdge technology revealed a clear spike, confirming that it was indeed bat first as seemed apparent for everyone at the ground but the Aussies. Thus, unfortunately for the Kangaroos, they lost a review on the very first ball of the game.
Twitter were shocked and reacted with various opinions for the dumb review taken out of desperation by Australia.
October 16, 2023
Australia starting their must-win #CWC23 clash against Sri Lanka with a laughably atrocious DRS review. Honestly, these blokes are having a laugh. #Cricket— Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) October 16, 2023
Australia lose a review first ball of the game.!! pic.twitter.com/NQ1Z9JwCse— SHAMIM MOLLA (@molla8868) October 16, 2023
It was a desperate Review Taken from Australia. The Role of a Wicket keeper ,will Going to be a crucial one. #AUSvSL #CricketWorldCup2023— Sreekar (@nyalkalkars) October 16, 2023
Australia have absolutely burnt a review. Just bowling captain things.— Saksham (@Sakd0323) October 16, 2023
#AUSvsSL
1st ball they used up a review, wasted is the word... Australia is desperate for that win?— Sineletu (@Ruga_Sine12) October 16, 2023
What has happened to Australia man— Neel Rikhari 🇮🇳 (@NeeleshRikhari) October 16, 2023
Wasted their Review on the first ball of the game that was clearly NOT OUT #AUSvSL
Brooo!!! Seriously Australia has lost it🤣🤣 taking such a review that too on very first ball!! 💀 #AUSvSL #SLvsAUS #Pakistan #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/CARODwck3E— crickworm💀 (@UdayPra92484244) October 16, 2023
Burn all the reviews. It’ll help clear the mind. Australia approaching the highest possible cricket plane. #CWC23— Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) October 16, 2023
One of the worst review you can imagine from Australia. Desperation in their minds. #poor #AUSvsSL #ICCCricketWorldCup23— Dr Mohd Shahid Khan (MD | PhD) (@drshahid_khan) October 16, 2023
