AUS vs SL | Twitter shocked as desperate Australia blatantly burn DRS on opening ball

The delivery, a typical full inswinger from Starc, saw opener Pathum Nissanka just about manage to get his bat down in time. Nevertheless, the ball went on strike him very low on the pad as well in front of the leg stump, raising questions about whether it might have been sliding down leg. A massive appeal for LBW followed but the umpire firmly held his ground. However, in a dramatic sequence, Australia surprisingly decided to review with just 3 seconds remaining on the timer. The UltraEdge technology revealed a clear spike, confirming that it was indeed bat first as seemed apparent for everyone at the ground but the Aussies. Thus, unfortunately for the Kangaroos, they lost a review on the very first ball of the game.