SA vs NED | Twitter in shock as Dutch pull of upset for the ages with 38-run bashing of Proteas

In response, the Netherlands' spinner showed exemplary discipline with the new ball even as the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma raced to an opening stand of 36. However, thereon the African contingent lost the next four wickets in the space of 21 balls to be left reeling at 44/4. Heinrich Klassen and David Miller attempted to stabilize the innings with a well-paced partnership of 45 before the former succumbed to a loose shot after a run-a-ball 28. Marco Jansen did not last long either but Miller soldiered on at one end, singlehandedly keeping his team in the fixture and bringing them to within 100 runs of the target with the required run rate a little under eight and a half. However, once his bails were sent flying by Logan van Beek in the 31st over for seven short of a half-century, the tie was effectively sealed. They officially confirmed the famous win in the last over by ending a 10th wicket stand of 41, as van Beek earned his third dismissal and sent the Dutch fans into delirium. Roelof emerged as the pick of the bowlers, stifling the opposition by conceding just 34 in his nine overs and scalping the crucial wickets of Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen.