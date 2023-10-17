SA vs NED | Twitter in splits as Scott Edwards emulates Dhoni's wit to steal run despite direct-hit

South Africa made optimum use of the overcast conditions in Dharamsala to snare wickets at regular intervals and have the Netherlands reeling at 123/6 at the end of 30 overs. With just 13 overs in the back in the rain-curtailed encounter, the Europeans were in urgent need of scraping together as many runs as possible to have any shot at victory against the power-packed opposition batting unit. Their charge was largely led by skipper Scott Edwards who top-scored for the side by far and inched past 30 with admirable composure. His ability to make the most of the situation was thoroughly on display in a bizarre incident in the 31st over that left the Proteas scratching their heads.