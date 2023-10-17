SA vs NED | Twitter in splits as Scott Edwards emulates Dhoni's wit to steal run despite direct-hit
Scott Edwards was completely tuned in to the occassion on Tuesday|
KNCB Cricket
In the highly competitive climate of international cricket, every run counts - a tenet followed religiously by the masters of the game exhibiting exemplary IQ. Scott Edwards proved on Tuesday the cogs were well-oiled and turning efficiently in his brain as he brilliantly converted a run into two.
South Africa made optimum use of the overcast conditions in Dharamsala to snare wickets at regular intervals and have the Netherlands reeling at 123/6 at the end of 30 overs. With just 13 overs in the back in the rain-curtailed encounter, the Europeans were in urgent need of scraping together as many runs as possible to have any shot at victory against the power-packed opposition batting unit. Their charge was largely led by skipper Scott Edwards who top-scored for the side by far and inched past 30 with admirable composure. His ability to make the most of the situation was thoroughly on display in a bizarre incident in the 31st over that left the Proteas scratching their heads.
The wicket-keeper batter holed out a delivery to mid-on and called for a quick single even as the fielder stationed there collected the ball cleanly and rifled a throw at the keeper's end. The Kookaburra lit up the stumps but Logan van Been was well within the crease by then. Quinton de Kock, who felt he had little to contribute to the situation, absurdly stood his ground a long way behind the stumps and quickly paid the prize for his lack of work ethic. Edwards, realizing no fielder was around the ball rolling around the stumps, waved van Beek for a quick second and the duo comfortably accomplished the task before any fielder could get anywhere close to the white rock.
Twitterati immediately drew comparisons of the wits showcased by Edwards to a certain MS Dhoni, who was a master of running between the stumps and had once managed to run three byes despite the ball never leaving the 30-yard-circle.
