SA vs NED | Twitter reacts as Coetzee rewarded with shame instead of wicket after ball caught by Klaasen at slip

Steaming in from over the wicket, the wet ball seemed to slip out of Coetzee's hand and pitched right at the edge of the 22-yard-strip, giving the batter or wicket-keeper no chance of getting anywhere near. Heinrich Klaasen, stationed at first slip, did not have to budge as the Kookaburra headed straight towards him. The veteran did his best to remain stoic in the face of absurdity and only giggled when the big screens rolled the replays a few seconds later. Coetzee, meanwhile, took his time coming to terms with the incident as he stood his ground in the middle of the pitch, taking a hard look at the ball's trajectory and the spot where it had landed, before chuckling away while returning to his mark.