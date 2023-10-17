SA vs NED | Twitter reacts to van Meekeren's unapologetic strut after crashing bumper into Miller's head
Paul van Meekeren breathed fire with the ball against the Proteas on Tuesday|
KNCB Cricket
Long gone are the days of ruthless no-holds-barred cricket where two nations seemed to be at war when they took the field. However, Paul van Meekeren reminded fans of the olden times on Tuesday after mercilessly walking away even as David Miller reeled from the impact of a ferocious bouncer.
The Netherlands seemed to be down and out in the early stages of the rain-curtailed 43-over contest against South Africa in Dharamsala after being reduced to 112/6 within the first 20 overs. However, skipper Scott Edwards fought back brilliantly with an unbeaten 78 to help set a competitive target of 245 before his bowlers rattled their African counterparts with some stunning new-ball bowling. Before they knew it, the Proteas had collapsed to 44/4 with their entire top-order back in the hut. The pendulum had firmly swung towards the Dutch who evidently had their tail up, so much so that speedster Paul van Meekeren risked inviting the ire of fans to keep up the intensity.
The right-arm quick, having previously got rid of Aiden Markram, was up against the blockbuster David Miller who had newly arrived at the crease. Paul greeted the veteran with a savage bumper that rose viciously and caught Miller by surprise. The batter initially shaped for a pull but by the time he realized the task at hand, it was too late to sway away as the Kookaburra struck him flush on the grill. Miller seemed shaken by the impact despite trying to maintain a stoic exterior and took little time to remove his helmet to check for any damage.
Under usual circumstances, it has become an unsaid norm for bowlers to walk up to batters and ensure the blow was not too severe but van Meekeren was having none of it. The bowler simply turned around unperturbed and walked back to his mark with intent, the aggressiveness writ large on his face. Twitterati was quick to flood social media with reactions referencing the sheer vigour of the battle brewing in the middle.
