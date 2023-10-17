SA vs NED | Twitter reacts to van Meekeren's unapologetic strut after crashing bumper into Miller's head

The Netherlands seemed to be down and out in the early stages of the rain-curtailed 43-over contest against South Africa in Dharamsala after being reduced to 112/6 within the first 20 overs. However, skipper Scott Edwards fought back brilliantly with an unbeaten 78 to help set a competitive target of 245 before his bowlers rattled their African counterparts with some stunning new-ball bowling. Before they knew it, the Proteas had collapsed to 44/4 with their entire top-order back in the hut. The pendulum had firmly swung towards the Dutch who evidently had their tail up, so much so that speedster Paul van Meekeren risked inviting the ire of fans to keep up the intensity.