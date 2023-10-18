NZ VS AFG | Twitter applauds Afghanistan's tactical DRS move for early breakthrough of Conway
The Decision Review System has played a crucial role in cricket, altering the course of the game for both batting and fielding teams. It proved to be instrumental for Afghanistan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in securing an early breakthrough against New Zealand in the dismissing Devon Conway on Wednesday.
Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in Chennai. The Afghan team came into the game with high spirits following a triumph against the reigning champions and their opening bowlers, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi, instantly put the New Zealand batsmen under pressure. Till the end of six overs, the Kiwis stood resolute at 26/0 but Afghanistan finally managed to break through.
The dismissal came courtesy of Mujeeb's delivery, which he bowled a bit quicker through the air. Conway misjudged the line and was struck on the pads. The Afghans erupted in a spirited appeal but on-field umpire Joel Wilson ruled in favor of the batsman. However, the bowling side immediately opted for the DRS with unwavering conviction and UltraEdge showed a clear gap between bat and ball. Conway began to walk off the field as soon as he saw the first replay and the ball-tracking technology confirmed his suspicion with three reds.
Twitter promptly responded to this wicket by heaping praise and appreciation on the Afghan cricket team.
Conway departs!
October 18, 2023
Yes
The Best Thing Of Afganistan is Mujeeb Always Finds Wicket in Powerplay... #NZvAFG— AnuP MaHapatrA🇮🇳 (@am_i_anup) October 18, 2023
Success
A successful review from Afghanistan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman has trapped Devon Conway in front; 30 for 1 in 7 overs #NZvAFG #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/eoK8ruourh— 𝐆𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@Gyan84s) October 18, 2023
Dangerous
Mujeeb is a dangerous customer. Got Conway . Be very afraid Pak ☠️🫡— A C (@Imani_AC1) October 18, 2023
Strong start
#NZvsAFG : Mujeeb provides Afghanistan with strong start! 🔥Gets rid of Devon Conway#NZvAFGhttps://t.co/uuMnpn4yQH— Shreyoshi Guha (@ShreyoshiGuha) October 18, 2023
Early breakthrough
𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐘 𝐒𝐔𝐂𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀𝐅𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 🤩@Mujeeb_R88 traps Devon Conway in front for 20 to give Afghanistan an early success with the ball. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#AfghanAtalan | #CWC23 | #AFGvNZ | #WarzaMaidanGata pic.twitter.com/Iw8YVVKISX— Fatima Ayoubi 🇦🇫🕊 (@FatimaAyoubi005) October 18, 2023
Huge setback
Conway for cheap. Huge get for Afghanistan ! Mujeeb continuing where he left off vs England ! #NZvAFG #CW— Shakti Chaturvedi (@ico90clast) October 18, 2023
Big W
Review successful 🇦🇫✅— Sheikh_Jee🇵🇰 (@Sheikh_G55) October 18, 2023
Mujeeb Ur Rahman provides the first breakthrough and Devon Conway walks back.
📷: Hotstar#DevonConway #Mujeeburrahman #Afghanistan #NZvAFG #Sportskeeda
.
.
.#PakvsCam #ShahidAfridi #virat #PakistanFootball #IsraelGazaWar #Dharamsala #PakvAus… pic.twitter.com/xrqDigCN9t
Fantastic
A successful review from Afghanistan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman what a performance ❤️💯 https://t.co/Lc8Ngsd1DQ— →Aʙᴅᴜʟʟᴀʜ🇵🇰❤️🔥 (@iAmAbdullAh53) October 18, 2023
Another one
#NZvAFG conway out at 20 after NZ bat first another wicket by mujeeb pic.twitter.com/KmSvaW1mVp— Khanees (@MeKhanees) October 18, 2023