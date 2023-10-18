More Options

NZ VS AFG | Twitter applauds Afghanistan's tactical DRS move for early breakthrough of Conway

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The Decision Review System has played a crucial role in cricket, altering the course of the game for both batting and fielding teams. It proved to be instrumental for Afghanistan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in securing an early breakthrough against New Zealand in the dismissing Devon Conway on Wednesday.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand in Chennai. The Afghan team came into the game with high spirits following a triumph against the reigning champions and their opening bowlers, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi, instantly put the New Zealand batsmen under pressure. Till the end of six overs, the Kiwis stood resolute at 26/0 but Afghanistan finally managed to break through.

The dismissal came courtesy of Mujeeb's delivery, which he bowled a bit quicker through the air. Conway misjudged the line and was struck on the pads. The Afghans erupted in a spirited appeal but on-field umpire Joel Wilson ruled in favor of the batsman. However, the bowling side immediately opted for the DRS with unwavering conviction and UltraEdge showed a clear gap between bat and ball. Conway began to walk off the field as soon as he saw the first replay and the ball-tracking technology confirmed his suspicion with three reds. 

Twitter promptly responded to this wicket by heaping praise and appreciation on the Afghan cricket team.

Conway departs!

Yes

Success

Dangerous

Strong start

Early breakthrough

Huge setback

Big W

Fantastic

Another one

