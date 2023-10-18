More Options

NZ VS AFG | Twitter goes wild as Rashid miraculously channels his inner Ronaldinho

Cricketers are often spotted playing football as part of their warm-up routine before matches to refresh themselves and get ready for the stressful situations ahead. However, during the match against New Zealand in Chennai, Afghan Rashid Khan displayed his football skills during the game itself.

The New Zealand batters initially had a slow start and lost Devon Conway's wicket early in the innings. Following that, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra formed a partnership of  79 runs before they both got dismissed in the same over, leaving New Zealand reeling at 110/4. With more than half the innings remaining, the responsibility to set a competitive target fell on the shoulders of skipper Tom Latham  and Glenn Phillips. The Afghan bowlers, in their quest to break this partnership of 75, did well to create opportunities but were let down by dropped catches. Amidst all this, renowned Afghan spinner Rashid Khan decided to tap into his inner skills to calm his nerves.

Rashid Khan bowled the ninth over of his spell, giving away only six runs. Despite not managing to take a wicket, he appeared a bit stressed. To ease his nerves, the 25-year-old displayed some impressive football skills by doing kick-ups with the Kookaburra  after delivering the fourth ball of the over. He even refused to pick up the ball from the ground after all the shenanigans and instead walked over to his mark for the next delivery.

Twitterati was quick to liken Rashid Khan to the legendary footballer Ronaldinho, highlighting his versatility and flair on the cricket field. 

Rashid turns into Ronaldinho

