NZ VS AFG | Twitter goes wild as Rashid miraculously channels his inner Ronaldinho

The New Zealand batters initially had a slow start and lost Devon Conway's wicket early in the innings. Following that, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra formed a partnership of 79 runs before they both got dismissed in the same over, leaving New Zealand reeling at 110/4. With more than half the innings remaining, the responsibility to set a competitive target fell on the shoulders of skipper Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips. The Afghan bowlers, in their quest to break this partnership of 75, did well to create opportunities but were let down by dropped catches. Amidst all this, renowned Afghan spinner Rashid Khan decided to tap into his inner skills to calm his nerves.