NZ vs AFG | Twitter lashes out at Afghan fielders for annoying Rashid Khan with multiple drops

In the 39th over, Rashid Khan came on to bowl his 9th over, displaying a strong determination to break the formidable partnership between Latham and Phillips. He was unfortunately left red-faced after Mujeeb-ur-Rehman dropped a one-handed catch, resulting in the ball being pushed away from his hands. Rashid raised his hands in disappointment, as he had missed a chance to dismiss Tom Latham. However later in the 41st over, the same thing happened but with Hashmatullah Shahidi. Shahidi jumped high in the air to grab the catch and unfortunately, the ball slipped past his fingers. The renowned spinner was even more annoyed and stood there speechless and frustrated with his team's fielding performance.