NZ vs AFG | Twitter lashes out at Afghan fielders for annoying Rashid Khan with multiple drops

The Afghanistan team is widely acknowledged for its pool of talent with exceptional cricketing skills within its squad. However, contrary to that opinion, the Afghan fielders had a disappointing day, much to the frustration of Rashid Khan, who had to endure the ordeal of three dropped catches.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first in the clash against New Zealand. In the 16th World Cup clash, the Kiwis lost Devon Convoy in the seventh over giving the Afghans an early breakthrough. Rachin Ravindra and Will Young carried on a 79-run partnership to bring the Kiwis back on track. Skipper Tom Latham, along with Glenn Philips, took up the batting reins with the scoreboard reading 110/4 and that was when the Afghani fielders began to feel the heat and stumbled on fielding.

In the 39th over, Rashid Khan came on to bowl his 9th over, displaying a strong determination to break the formidable partnership between Latham and Phillips. He was unfortunately left red-faced after Mujeeb-ur-Rehman dropped a one-handed catch, resulting in the ball being pushed away from his hands. Rashid raised his hands in disappointment, as he had missed a chance to dismiss Tom Latham. However later in the 41st over, the same thing happened but with Hashmatullah Shahidi. Shahidi jumped high in the air to grab the catch and unfortunately, the ball slipped past his fingers. The renowned spinner was even more annoyed and stood there speechless and frustrated with his team's fielding performance. 

Twitter was quick and started to criticize the poor fielding by Afghanistan against a solid fielding team like New Zealand. 

