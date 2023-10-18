NZ VS BAN | Twitter reacts as Kiwis display dominant performance against Afghans with a 149-run win

NZ VS BAN | Twitter reacts as Kiwis display a dominant performance against Afghans with a 149-run win
In the fourteenth match of the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand achieved their fourth win on the trot with a win against Afghanistan in Chennai. The Kiwis comfortably bowled out the Afghans, who were chasing a tough target of 289, to secure a dominant 149-run win on Wednesday.
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first and their bowlers repaid the faith, starting with Mujeeb, who dismissed the 'home boy' Devon Conway early. Will Young soldiered on to score a fifty as Rachin Ravindra seemed a bit unsteady during his innings. New Zealand found scoring to be a challenge, with the scoreboard at 109/2. Afghanistan wrestled back control through Omarzai, who sent both well-set batsmen back to the pavilion, and Rashid who got rid of the dangerous Daryl Mitchell, reducing New Zealand to 110/4. The Afghan spinners displayed discipline in their bowling, but the fielders let them down, allowing Glenn Phillips (71) and Tom Latham (68) to build a partnership of 144. Rashid Khan, despite having the potential for four wickets, ended with just one. New Zealand used this platform to launch an attack in the final overs. Naveen-ul-Haq claimed two wickets for 40 runs, dismissing both well-set batsmen in a single over late in the innings. However, Mark Chapman played aggressively, and New Zealand finished their innings with a total of 288/6.
In the pursuit of 289, Afghanistan experienced early setbacks during the powerplay, with the score at 28/2 after 10 overs. Mitchell Santner took a stunning catch to dismiss Hashmatullah Shahidi which resulted in the run rate slowing down as Afghanistan adopted a cautious approach. Focusing on building a partnership, Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai managed to bring up a 50-run partnership. However, Boult managed to dismiss him on the very next ball. Unfortunately, Rahmat also contributed to the wickets column by chipping a catch back to Ravindra. Things ended quickly as the Kiwis dismissed the whole Afghanistan lineup for a measly total of 139 with Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson claiming three wickets each.
Huge win
Huge Win For Newzealand...!!!— Bharath Kumar (@bharathhh_17) October 18, 2023
They Beat Afghanistan By 149 Runs And Moved To Top Of The Table..!!
They Are Still Unbeaten In Tournament So Far. #AFGvNZ | #CricketTwitter | #CricketWorldCup | #NewZealand | #VarshaDsouza | #Dmbro | #Gaza | #LaCasaDeLaTri pic.twitter.com/liCgYRyljo
Big W
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs 🔥#NZVsAfg pic.twitter.com/yY5IeQIIu6— Lucifer 45 (@1m_lucifer45) October 18, 2023
Brilliant
Brilliant captaincy by Tom Latham. New Zealand win four out of four & on the top of table. Needs three more wins to qualify for semis. #AFGvNZ #ICCCricketWorldCup23 #Worlds2023— Cricket Yaari (@NoorUlH05092013) October 18, 2023
Congrats
Congratulations team new zealand— Carl Van der Vyver (@carl34010165) October 18, 2023
Well played
Santner taking wickets v/s Afghanistan— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) October 18, 2023
Mitchell Santner becomes the leading wicket-taker in World Cup 2023.
Well played New Zealand 👍#NZVsAfg #AFGvNZ #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Bn32lsiA1a
On the roll
The last World Cup's runner-up New Zealand so far in this World Cup:— Tanveer Hassan (@tanveercric56_) October 18, 2023
- Beat ENG by 9 wickets.
- Beat NED by 99 runs.
- Beat BAN by 8 wickets.
- Beat AFG by 149 runs.
4/4 to top the points table! New Zealand is showing the World why they are favorites in this marquee Cup. pic.twitter.com/UFt5kfOsiF
On top
Give a nation some glaciers, volcanoes, fresh air and many sheep, and watch them go! New Zealand (Iceland II) going to the top of the table, and only two more wins to almost certainly make the knockouts.— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 18, 2023
They just do it
How do New Zealand always manage to bring the absolute WORST out of their opponents in these kind of games. Missed catches, missed runouts, missed stumping. Was the same against Bangladesh, South Africa in 2019 World Cup. Boring them to death?— Dave (@CricketDave27) October 18, 2023
Bizzare
BIZARRE COLLAPSE - Afghanistan 139 all-out. #CWC23— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) October 18, 2023
New Zealand win by 149 runs. Blackcaps just showed England how it’s done. 😉 pic.twitter.com/4p4nf7o7Gi
Congrats
Congratulations new zealand pic.twitter.com/30ExW6sCGc— Saddu (@Mr_Saddu_07) October 18, 2023