IND VS BAN | Twitter concerned as Hardik hobbles off the field with ankle injury
Fast bowlers are at a higher risk of injury due to the continuous strain on their bodies, particularly due to their run-ups and bowling actions. Unfortunately, Hardik Pandya experienced that risk firsthand as he he tried to field a shot with his feel resulting in an ankle injury on Thursday.
In the seventeenth match of the ICC World Cup, India faced Bangladesh in Pune where the Tigers won the toss and opted to bat first. The Bangla openers stood tall to a solid bowling from India and managed see out the new ball without suffering any setbacks. Eventhough they were wicketless, they were managed to score a mere 37 runs at the end of 8 overs. That was when Hardik Pandya was replaced Jasprit Bumrah for the ninth over of the innings ended up things miserably for him and India.
After a dot ball on the first delivery of his spell, the Indian bowler was smashed for a boundary by Litton Das. On the third ball, Hardik pitched the ball up and the Bangaldesh opener was more than happy to drive it back down the ground. The Gujarat Titans captain tired to strtech out his right foot to stop the ball but it slid from under his foot. However, Pandya lost his balance and landed awkwardly on his left ankle that had to suffer his entire body weight.
The Indian pacer tried to walk it off but was clearly struggling to do so. Eventually, the physio sprinted out to examined him and eventually after some treatment, he got up back to check himself if he was okay with practicing his bowling run up. Unfortunately, he found himself limping on that check and looked not that good to continue bowling. Finally, he hobbled off the field with the ankle injury and Virat Kohli took the responsibility of finishing the over..
Twitter voiced their concerns to the Indian all rounder’s injury and poured in their thoughts.
