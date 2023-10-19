IND vs BAN | Twitter in frenzy as Kohli gets his bowling shoes on with accurate inswingers

Bangladesh got off to a stellar start against India on Thursday, biding their team early while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj swung the ball around before pressing on the accelerator. Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack in the ninth over and was greeted by Litton Das with two boundaries in three balls, the latter of which saw the bowler hobble off the pitch with an injured ankle while attempting to stop the ball in its tracks. Thus, with the Men in Blue needing to complete the over but Rohit Sharma unwilling to waste deliveries of his primary options, the Indian skipper called upon the services of talisman Virat Kohli to do the needful.