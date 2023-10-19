IND vs BAN | Twitter in frenzy as Kohli gets his bowling shoes on with accurate inswingers
VIrat Kohli had little idea when he walked into the stadium that India would be requiring his bowling services|
BCCI
The tales of Virat Kohli amusing others with his bowling in the nets have over the years become a part of Indian cricket folklore but fans in Pune had the rare privilege of watching it in action during the game. The veteran bowled a short bout of three deliveries, executed with admirable precision.
Bangladesh got off to a stellar start against India on Thursday, biding their team early while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj swung the ball around before pressing on the accelerator. Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack in the ninth over and was greeted by Litton Das with two boundaries in three balls, the latter of which saw the bowler hobble off the pitch with an injured ankle while attempting to stop the ball in its tracks. Thus, with the Men in Blue needing to complete the over but Rohit Sharma unwilling to waste deliveries of his primary options, the Indian skipper called upon the services of talisman Virat Kohli to do the needful.
As the 35-year-old took off his cap and sunglasses to get ready for the task, the crowd erupted in a massive cheer. Kohli's first run-up was halted midway as he lost his rhythm but followed it up with a gorgeous inswinger heading straight to off-stump. Litton kept it out with a textbook straight defence before digging out a much fuller delivery for a single at long-on. The batter was all giggles after the shot, acknowledging the hilarity of the occasion, as was Virat Kohli sporting a large grin on his face. Tanzid Hasan capped off the over with a single off another accurate inswinger, bringing an end to the entertainment.
Twitterati took little time to flood social media with reactions to the rare happening on the cricket field.
GOAT is bowling!
October 19, 2023
Superb action!
October 19, 2023
World Cup is complete
Virat Kohli The Bowler Bowling Right arm quick bowling for India 🔥#INDvsBANpic.twitter.com/21gST0kuHC— ANSH. (@KohliPeak) October 19, 2023
Finally!
Kohli bowling pic.twitter.com/WmEbj2zum3— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 19, 2023
The best
#INDvsBAN #Abhiya— /\ɲƙɨʈ (@thehellboyankit) October 19, 2023
Kohli bowling is the best thing to watch!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GqH2Y783Qr
What an action
Virat Kohli bowling!!!!— ♔ (@balltamperrerrr) October 19, 2023
Right Arm Quick Bowler in Action 😂🔥#ViratKohli | #WorldCup2023 |#INDvsBAN | pic.twitter.com/lWyR293Qqx
LOL
Virat Kohli bowling with second best economy from our side. Right arm quick supremacy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/idjstqGAq2— 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) October 19, 2023
Right arm quick
Virat Kohli, right arm quick bowler— Kevin (@imkevin149) October 19, 2023
The GOAT is bowling after 8 years in a world cup pic.twitter.com/WpYf8MknYS
Amazing
Amazing thing to watch in #INDvBAN match Today, Virat Kohli bowling last 3 ball of the over 🤩🤩#KingKohli | #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/tV8qgo5Ig0— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 19, 2023
Thank you
Thank you hardik Pandya— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 19, 2023
Kohli ki bowling dikhane ke liye pic.twitter.com/fdq01iWGxg