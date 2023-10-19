IND vs BAN | Twitter lashes at Kohli for forcing his way to 48th ODI ton with unprecedented selfish play

Kohli was cruising along on 56 when India's second wicket fell, bringing KL Rahul to the crease. The side needed a paltry 79 runs at the stage at less than four an over, taking advantage of which Rahul played some explosive shots and raced past 30. The requirement had shot down to 19 when Kohli was still stranded at 81, following which the theatrics began. The batter smacked a ball for four to begin the 40th over before nudging the Kookaburra two balls later to deep cover point, opening up the possibility of a comfortable single. However, surprisingly, the two batters refused to take the run on offer, with Kohli aiming for his century. Thereon, the batter simply dealt in boundaries and doubles, taking a single only off the last ball of an over to retain strike.