IND vs BAN | Twitter lashes at Kohli for forcing his way to 48th ODI ton with unprecedented selfish play

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Virat Kohli erupted in celebration after finishing the game off and reaching his ton

The legends of the game have always paved their path to greatness by putting the team before them, a tenet Virat Kohli has claimed to religiously follow throughout his career. However, he put the theory aside on Thursday by refusing to take singles towards the game's end in search of a century.

India registered yet another dominant victory, against Bangladesh in Pine, to retain their 100% per cent at the ongoing World Cup and go top of the table. While the win was set up by disciplined bowling to restrict the Tigers to 256 and flamboyant knocks of 48 and 53 from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill respectively, it was Virat Kohli who took all the plaudits in the end by registering a century. However, the manner in which the milestone came about was highly unusual and unlike the veteran's claimed beliefs regarding how cricket must be played.

Kohli was cruising along on 56 when India's second wicket fell, bringing KL Rahul to the crease. The side needed a paltry 79 runs at the stage at less than four an over, taking advantage of which Rahul played some explosive shots and raced past 30. The requirement had shot down to 19 when Kohli was still stranded at 81, following which the theatrics began. The batter smacked a ball for four to begin the 40th over before nudging the Kookaburra two balls later to deep cover point, opening up the possibility of a comfortable single. However, surprisingly, the two batters refused to take the run on offer, with Kohli aiming for his century. Thereon, the batter simply dealt in boundaries and doubles, taking a single only off the last ball of an over to retain strike.

A Hasan Mahmud wide in the meanwhile meant the task was made more difficult and things reached a head when Nasum Ahmed fired a ball down the leg side away from Kohli with just two runs required. Absurdly, Richar Kettleborough did not call the wide, allowing Kohli to finish off proceedings with a maximum and register his first World Cup hundred since 2015 which the man himself cited as the rationale behind his selfish play.

Twitterati was left shocked at the abysmal attitude of Kohli to prioritize himself over the team by sacrificing what could prove to be crucial NRR points.   

