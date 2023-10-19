IND vs BAN | Twitter lashes at Kohli for forcing his way to 48th ODI ton with unprecedented selfish play
Virat Kohli erupted in celebration after finishing the game off and reaching his ton|
BCCI
The legends of the game have always paved their path to greatness by putting the team before them, a tenet Virat Kohli has claimed to religiously follow throughout his career. However, he put the theory aside on Thursday by refusing to take singles towards the game's end in search of a century.
India registered yet another dominant victory, against Bangladesh in Pine, to retain their 100% per cent at the ongoing World Cup and go top of the table. While the win was set up by disciplined bowling to restrict the Tigers to 256 and flamboyant knocks of 48 and 53 from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill respectively, it was Virat Kohli who took all the plaudits in the end by registering a century. However, the manner in which the milestone came about was highly unusual and unlike the veteran's claimed beliefs regarding how cricket must be played.
Kohli was cruising along on 56 when India's second wicket fell, bringing KL Rahul to the crease. The side needed a paltry 79 runs at the stage at less than four an over, taking advantage of which Rahul played some explosive shots and raced past 30. The requirement had shot down to 19 when Kohli was still stranded at 81, following which the theatrics began. The batter smacked a ball for four to begin the 40th over before nudging the Kookaburra two balls later to deep cover point, opening up the possibility of a comfortable single. However, surprisingly, the two batters refused to take the run on offer, with Kohli aiming for his century. Thereon, the batter simply dealt in boundaries and doubles, taking a single only off the last ball of an over to retain strike.
A Hasan Mahmud wide in the meanwhile meant the task was made more difficult and things reached a head when Nasum Ahmed fired a ball down the leg side away from Kohli with just two runs required. Absurdly, Richar Kettleborough did not call the wide, allowing Kohli to finish off proceedings with a maximum and register his first World Cup hundred since 2015 which the man himself cited as the rationale behind his selfish play.
Twitterati was left shocked at the abysmal attitude of Kohli to prioritize himself over the team by sacrificing what could prove to be crucial NRR points.
This extremely selfish!
October 19, 2023
Absolutely
Kris srikant said,"Never saw someone Playing SELFISH like Virat kohli, That Gesture of denying single was so Poor."#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/H01bxwkO5O— ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) October 19, 2023
Never ever
Never seen a selfish player like Virat Kohli in the field of Cricket.— Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) October 19, 2023
#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/OHD1yPvV6o
Selfish batter
virat kohli what a selfish batter tbh 😭— Prateek. (@Prateeeex_) October 19, 2023
True
The world just witnessed the most selfish and dirtiest Innings ever . Virat Kohli you are a shame to this County. Not a team man for sure. Retire. #INDvBAN— Sir Dinda⁴⁵ (@FuriousDinda) October 19, 2023
LOL
Now I get why Virat is was so selfish because he is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan 😭#INDvsBAN— 🆎 (@abdullahAB17_) October 19, 2023
Disgusting
Virat Kohli is so selfish man, he should be focusing on NRR and to finish the game quicker but he only cares about his century. Disgusting. #INDvsBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup— Wionel Wessi (@formulawessi) October 19, 2023
Selfish
What a selfish Virat Kohli is, He just playing for his milestones. #ViratKohli #INDvBAN— Kanwal Fatima ( Queen 👰🦋 ) (@BabarFan_Girl) October 19, 2023
Extremely pathetic
Very very selfish behaviour 🤮#virat— Monica (@monicakrish) October 19, 2023
Limits crossed
Virat kohli is the most SELFISH player in the history of cricket. People talk about Sachin look at this guy literally will go to any limits to score personal milestone. Anyone who will defend this clown inning need counseling #INDvsBAN— Sam👨🎤 (@beingsalkatty) October 19, 2023