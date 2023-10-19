IND vs BAN | Twitter laughs at India's fielding brilliance as double direct hits results in two extra runs

Shardul Thakur, bowling the 31st over, conceded just three runs off the first three balls. On the ensuing delivery, Mushfiqur Rahman nudged the ball to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point for a quick single. The fielder was quick to grab the ball and thow it at the striker’s end, managing a direct hit. However, he watched on in horror as the ball slowly rolled to KL rahul allowing the Tigers to take another run. Rahul, sensing another opportunity, flinged the ball at the other end this time with precision. Unfortunately, Shardul wasn’t expecting the throw and had already begun his walk back to the mark. As luck would have it, the Kookaburra thawed into the stumps again, taking full advantage of which the batsman got another easy run. Having thus conceded three runs instead of the deserved one, skipper Rohit Sharma was left furious with the sequence of event.