IND vs BAN | Twitter laughs at India's fielding brilliance as double direct hits results in two extra runs

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India are well known for their spirited fielding and skilled fielders who attempt to defend as many runs as possible with all their hurt. However, it emerged as a bane rather than a boon on Thursday as the Men in Blue’s excellent throws at the stumps unfortunately ended up in two extra two runs.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in Pune and the Tigers set the stage with an impressive opening partnership of 93 runs. However, their momentum was disrupted when the Indian spinners entered the fray and took the crucial wicket of Tanzid Hasan who had just reached his half-century. The Tigers' stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto soon followed suit as did Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Towhid Hridoy. This series of dismissals left Bangladesh reeling at 143/4 after 30 overs and India’s tail was evidently up in a quest for further breakthroughs, as evident in their rising fielding standards. However, their efforts ultimately not only yielded no additional wickets but also bizarrely ended up hurting them.

Shardul Thakur, bowling the 31st over, conceded just three runs off the first three balls. On the ensuing delivery, Mushfiqur Rahman nudged the ball to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point for a quick single. The fielder was quick to grab the ball and thow it at the striker’s end, managing a direct hit. However, he watched on in horror as the ball slowly rolled to KL rahul allowing the Tigers to take another run. Rahul, sensing another opportunity, flinged the ball at the other end this time with precision. Unfortunately, Shardul wasn’t expecting the throw and had already begun his walk back to the mark. As luck would have it, the Kookaburra thawed into the stumps again, taking full advantage of which the batsman got another easy run. Having thus conceded three runs instead of the deserved one, skipper Rohit Sharma was left furious with the sequence of event.

Twitter went into troll mode and laughed at the fielding errors by a professional outfit like India. 

