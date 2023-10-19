IND vs BAN | Twitter laughs at India's fielding brilliance as double direct hits results in two extra runs
India are well known for their spirited fielding and skilled fielders who attempt to defend as many runs as possible with all their hurt. However, it emerged as a bane rather than a boon on Thursday as the Men in Blue’s excellent throws at the stumps unfortunately ended up in two extra two runs.
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in Pune and the Tigers set the stage with an impressive opening partnership of 93 runs. However, their momentum was disrupted when the Indian spinners entered the fray and took the crucial wicket of Tanzid Hasan who had just reached his half-century. The Tigers' stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto soon followed suit as did Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Towhid Hridoy. This series of dismissals left Bangladesh reeling at 143/4 after 30 overs and India’s tail was evidently up in a quest for further breakthroughs, as evident in their rising fielding standards. However, their efforts ultimately not only yielded no additional wickets but also bizarrely ended up hurting them.
Shardul Thakur, bowling the 31st over, conceded just three runs off the first three balls. On the ensuing delivery, Mushfiqur Rahman nudged the ball to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point for a quick single. The fielder was quick to grab the ball and thow it at the striker’s end, managing a direct hit. However, he watched on in horror as the ball slowly rolled to KL rahul allowing the Tigers to take another run. Rahul, sensing another opportunity, flinged the ball at the other end this time with precision. Unfortunately, Shardul wasn’t expecting the throw and had already begun his walk back to the mark. As luck would have it, the Kookaburra thawed into the stumps again, taking full advantage of which the batsman got another easy run. Having thus conceded three runs instead of the deserved one, skipper Rohit Sharma was left furious with the sequence of event.
Twitter went into troll mode and laughed at the fielding errors by a professional outfit like India.
What a moment!
October 19, 2023
True
Jab direct hit karna tha....tab nahi kiya😭😭😭— M!! (@TejranFTW111) October 19, 2023
Unnecessary hit
#RohitSharma is facing problem of plenty with this team.— adot (@adot99160725) October 19, 2023
There was an unnecessary direct hit by #jadeja at non-striker's end and the backup fielder again picks up and does another direct hit at striker's end.
This is brilliant fielding effort by India!#CWC2023
LOL
Jadeja: Direct hit to the stumps BAN took run.— Sidharth (@CrikTour) October 19, 2023
Kl Rahul: Main bhi direct hit marunga, BAN took another run.
Rohit Sharma be like: Beta agar ye 1 or 2 runs ki wajah se haare na toh agle match mai Bench par baithne ki teyaari kar lena.
Just wow
Rohit Sharma is not Happy at all :)— Aryan Bhardwaj (@HackSplitter) October 19, 2023
Two Direct Hit at different ends on the same ball by Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul!!#cwc23 #KLRahul #rohitsharma #RAVINDRAJADEJA #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/S2ALS9YxZ8
Never ever
Single...— ವಿಕ್ರಮ್ ಪ್ರಭು | Vikram Prabhu (@TheLostIndian18) October 19, 2023
Direct hit... Not out, but 1 run overthrow
Direct hit again.. Not out again.. 1 run overthrow
Never seem this 😂😂😅#INDvBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup23
LOL
Single...— ವಿಕ್ರಮ್ ಪ್ರಭು | Vikram Prabhu (@TheLostIndian18) October 19, 2023
Direct hit... Not out, but 1 run overthrow
Direct hit again.. Not out again.. 1 run overthrow
Never seem this 😂😂😅#INDvBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup23
Extras
Direct hit maar maar ke 2 extra dediya 😭😭😭😭— N😔 (@WhyRat_Kolly) October 19, 2023
Correct analogy
"Idhar se direct hit marunga, udhar se run niklega"— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 19, 2023
3 runs
Double direct hit and Bangladesh steals 3 runs! #indiavsbangladesh #INDvBAN #CricketWorldCup #ICCCricketWorldCup #CWC23INDIA— Reverse Paddle (@reverse_paddle) October 19, 2023